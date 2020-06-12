Year 7 and 8 students can access modules that tackle the important topics of gender diversity, racism in sport and mental health.
High School Off-field Modules
Year 7 and 8 students can access modules that tackle the important topics of gender diversity, racism in sport and mental health.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.