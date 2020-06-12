Stage 1 students can have fun with Maths and English including, predicting the likelihood of their AFL team winning a game as well as understanding the lyrics of their favourite team's song.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.
