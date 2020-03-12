afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Created by Telstra

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By
Get set for all the action to come in the Semi Finals!
Filter Matches
Catchup on all the latest action from ${round}!
Loading…
Watch every match of every round live and on-demand...
View Broadcast Schedule
Loading…

No Ladder Available

There is currently no ladder available

The AFL Ladder

Continental Tyres
AFL Premiership Ladder AFL Premiership Ladder
 
<!-- -->

The AFL Fan Awards are here!

Don’t miss your chance to vote for some of your favourite moments of the year. There are 20 x prize packs to be won that include: a 2022 AFL Silver Membership for 2022 valued at $625, a $300 AFL Shop voucher and a $500 Coles Gift Card.

Check the voting schedule for opening and closing times for each category:

Fans’ Most Valuable Player | Moment of the Year | Most Improved Player | Match Winning Moment | Social Superstar | Game of the Year

Read Terms and Conditions and AFL Privacy Policy.

AFL Competitions and Promotions
Find all your Official AFL Competitions right here! There are great prizes up for grabs, join a comp and play against friends and family.
Find Out More

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More