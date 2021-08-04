General

Promotion Name: AFL Fan Awards 2021

Promoter’s Details: Name: Australian Football League Address: 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, 3008 ABN: 97 489 912 318 Telephone Number: (03) 9643 1999 Privacy Policy: www.afl.com.au/privacy

Permit Numbers: NSW: TP/01262, ACT: TP 21/01401; SA: T21/1274

Promotion Start/Close Date: The Promotion starts at 9:00 am AEST on 27 August 2021 and closes at 23:59 pm AEST on 21 September 2021. (Competition Period). No entries will be accepted after this time.

Entry Details

Entry Instructions: To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period: · Vote in the AFL Fan Awards 2021 at www.afl.com.au/fan-awards; · There are 6 awards to vote for and each award will be released on the following dates: o Award 1: August 27,2021 – September 1, 2021 o Award 2: September 2, 2021 – September 6, 2021 o Award 3: September 6, 2021 – September 8, 2021 o Award 4: September 9, 2021 – September 13, 2021 o Award 5: September 13, 2021 – September 16, 2021 o Award 6: September 19, 2021 – September 21, 2021 · Submit your vote, follow the prompts to enter the competition by completing the competition entry form. (Entry Form); · Complete all required fields in the Entry Form, including but not limited to, full name, address, phone and email address; · Tick the box where indicated to opt-in to future marketing; · By subscribing you confirm that you have read and agree to these Terms and Conditions and that you agree to participate in media relations activities · Once the Entry Form is fully completed, hit the submit button to submit the Entry Form.

Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw.

Entry Restrictions: Entry is open to all Australian residents aged eighteen 18 years or older. Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or of the agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, are ineligible to enter.

Maximum Number of Entries: Entrants can enter multiple times during the competition period.

Winner Determination Details

Major Prize Draw Details: Method: Random electronic selection

Time: 2 PM Date: 24 September 2021

Location: Engage Interactive Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259)

Winners: There will be twenty (20) winners. If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

Prize Details

Major Prizes: There are twenty (20) prizes to be won during the Promotion Period. Each prize winner (Winner) will win the following: 1. One (1) AFL Silver Membership for 2022 – This prize is valued at $625. 2. One (1) $300 voucher to use at the AFL shop - The voucher can be redeemed online at https://www.theaflstore.com.au/. 3. One (1) $500 Coles Gift Card.

Prize Terms: Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions as imposed by the provider of the prize, including period of validity and expiry, or any booking or redemption time frames. Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any damage (whether lost, stolen, forged or tampered with) or delay occurring in the transit of prizes.



The prize is not transferrable to any other person and is not redeemable for cash or an alternative prize. The Promoter will not be liable for any injury, loss, theft or damage to any person or possessions related directly or indirectly to the Prize. Winners residing outside of Victoria may opt to transfer the AFL silver membership prize value ($625) exchanged for an equivalent value premium dining package at the winner’s AFL Premiership Club to be redeemed in 2022.

Total Prize Pool: Each prize is valued at $1,425 AUD. The total prize pool is $28,500 AUD. All prize values include GST.

Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery

Notification/Publication of Winner: The Winners will be notified in writing via email within two (2) days of the draw.



The Winner will have their details published at www.afl.com.au/fan-awards from the 27 September 2021

Verification Requirements: Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion. If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion. The Promoter reserves the right to verify identity as per the Verification Requirements. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered

Delivery Date/Prize Claim: The prize must be claimed by 17:00 pm on 10 January 2022. Subject to verification requirements, prizes will be delivered within twenty-eight [28] days of the prize being awarded to the winner’s details provided by the entrant at the time of entry. The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect postal address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched.