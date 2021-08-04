Prizes
Celebrating the best of the best in the game of AFL, the Coles AFL Fan Awards give you the opportunity to vote on the most valuable moments in the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
How it works
The Coles AFL Fan Awards will run over three weeks and will give you the chance to decide the winner on six categories.
To go into the running to win the major prize, cast your vote and register your details.
The winners of each category will be revealed in Grand Final week.
So watch, vote and win !
Categories and Voting Periods
|Category
|Voting Opens
|Voting Closes
|Moment of the Year
|Friday, August 27
|9:00am
|Monday, August 30
|9:00am
|Match of the Year
|Monday, August 30
|9:00am
|Sunday, August 5
|9:00am
|Recruit of the Year
|Sunday, August 5
|9:00am
|Wednesday, August 8
|9:00am
|Individual Performance of the Year
|Wednesday, August 8
|9:00am
|Monday, August 13
|9:00am
|Most Improved Player
|Monday, August 13
|9:00am
|Sunday, August 19
|9:00am
|Fans MVP
|Sunday, August 19
|9:00am
|Wednesday, August 22?
|9:00am
