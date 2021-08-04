Prizes

Celebrating the best of the best in the game of AFL, the Coles AFL Fan Awards give you the opportunity to vote on the most valuable moments in the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

How it works

The Coles AFL Fan Awards will run over three weeks and will give you the chance to decide the winner on six categories.

To go into the running to win the major prize, cast your vote and register your details.

The winners of each category will be revealed in Grand Final week.

So watch, vote and win !

Categories and Voting Periods

Category Voting Opens Voting Closes Moment of the Year Friday, August 27 9:00am Monday, August 30 9:00am Match of the Year Monday, August 30 9:00am Sunday, August 5 9:00am Recruit of the Year Sunday, August 5 9:00am Wednesday, August 8 9:00am Individual Performance of the Year Wednesday, August 8 9:00am Monday, August 13 9:00am Most Improved Player Monday, August 13 9:00am Sunday, August 19 9:00am Fans MVP Sunday, August 19 9:00am Wednesday, August 22? 9:00am

