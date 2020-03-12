2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade

10:30am to 12:30pm Friday 23 September

Bring all your family and friends to the reimagined 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade with better viewing points and a great morning of food, activities, and celebration of the two 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final teams.

For the first time, the Parade will feature a hybrid model: a boat parade on the Yarra, and then the traditional Toyota HiLux motorcade through the 2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival at Yarra Park and conclude at Gate 3 of the MCG.

The viewing spots include:

Alexandra Gardens - Family friendly and a great picnic spot to watch the parade go by on the Yarra River. Then make your way to the big screen in the gardens to watch the rest of the parade. This area includes food trucks, music and roaming entertainment

Middle Terrace & Upper Terrace – Catch all the live action on the big screen and enjoy some of Melbourne’s tastiest treats from one of the many food trucks and be entertained by live music and roaming performers. Both areas are family friendly and great picnic spots

2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival – Arrive early to Yarra Park for your chance to get close to the action in front of the Main Stage outside Gate 3 of the MCG. Catch all the Parade action live on of the big screens and enjoy live music and roaming entertainment as excitement builds for the team presentations. Find out more about the 2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival here.