Making your own 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final weekend

Looking to extend the excitement of the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final Footy Festival in your town?

Here are some ideas for how to make a weekend of it in each region.

Brisbane

As the capital of the Sunshine State we are blessed with idyllic subtropical weather all year round. With award-winning food and wine, a jam-packed events calendar, adventurous activities, scenic weekend getaways and plenty to explore all over the city, there's always something to do.

Where to go pre and post-game at the GABBA

Before or after cheering on your team at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final, take time to explore the sights, sounds and energy surrounding the Gabba. Woolloongabba, the Aboriginal word for "meeting place", is just the right name for this bustling urban hub. Explore GABBA pre and post game eats

24 hours in Brisbane

You’ve got just one day to explore Brisbane. What do you do? We’ve put together three itineraries to help you make the most of your 24 hours here. Take your pick from an adventure-packed day, see the tourist sights, or indulge in a foodie experience.

Explore the Brisbane region

Discover 30 things to do in the Brisbane region. Make the most of your free time and spend two days exploring our scenic mountains, expansive lakes, lush rainforest, sandy beaches, nearby islands, wineries, breweries, farms and towns.

Food and drink is something we take seriously in Brisbane – whether it’s a steak at a pub, a great coffee or a five-star degustation. Our year-round outdoor climate and abundance of fresh produce mean we often eat al fresco-style, and our menus feature delicious locally sourced ingredients. From Moreton Bay prawns to greens from the Lockyer Valley, you’ll discover Queensland’s largest collection of Good Food Guide-awarded restaurants, cafes and bars in the region.

Hemingway's Brewery, Cairns. Photo: TEQ

Cairns

Cool down before the warm-up by heading to one of the many waterfalls within just a quick drive from the city. Whether you’re chasing a calm oasis, lush nature, a skin-tingling swim or ridiculous views, there’s a waterfall near Cairns that delivers.

Stretch the buzzing excitement of the Grand Final out all weekend, by taking advantage of the plethora of adrenaline-pumping activities all around you. Try white-water rafting, bungy-jumping on a bike into ancient rainforest, or skydiving over the Great Barrier Reef to make it a pulse-racing few days from start to finish.

For beer lovers, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Grand Final with the region’s finest pint at Hemingway’s Brewery. Take a seat at the 19-metre-long bar with its breezy views of Trinity Inlet and try any (and every) of the 20 taps available, which include 10 of Hemingway’s own brewed beers, specialty collaborations, and ciders.

Check out more things to do in Cairns.

"Ocean Siren" sculpture, Townsville. Photo: TEQ

Townsville

Make a staycation of Grand Final weekend at The Ville Resort-Casino. Round up the crew on the sun-drenched Quarterdeck with chilled drinks, tapas and a view of Magnetic Island, continue game night with a flutter on the gaming tables, and sip the next morning’s coffee while you look out over the Coral Sea.

When there’s a tropical island as epic as Magnetic just 20 minutes by ferry from the city, it’s almost rude not to go. Dive a shipwreck, mingle with friendly rock wallabies, snorkel the fringing reef, or spot wild koalas before heading back to town for the game.

Don’t forget to check out the first stage of Townsville’s Museum of Underwater Art. Stroll down to the jetty to see the “Ocean Siren” sculpture rising out of the sea (it even changes colour according to the water temps) or if you’ve got a bit more time up your sleeve, head out to dive the submerged “Coral Greenhouse” at John Brewer Reef.

Check out more things to do in Townsville.

Cape Hillsborough National Park, Mackay. Photo: TEQ

Mackay

Start game day early by heading out to Cape Hillsborough National Park to chill out with the friendly wallabies and kangaroos who cruise the beach at dawn. Not a fan of super early starts? Make up some time by staying the night at Cape Hillsborough Nature Resort so you can roll out of bed and onto the beach.

You’re going to have an epic night, so you may as well start how you mean to finish: zipline 25 metres above the forest floor through Finch Hatton Gorge’s pristine rainforest with Forest Flying, or ride the waves at GoWake Cable Park.

Some of Queensland’s best fishing is right here in Mackay; set up your line for the day and come home with mackerel, bream, flathead, whiting or jewfish.

Check out more things to do in Mackay.

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast. Photo: TEQ

Gold Coast

It’s hard to not see the iconic Q1 building from almost any angle on the Gold Coast. But have you ever climbed it? Make AFL Grand Final weekend the time you tackle it – the view from Australia’s highest external building climb will stay with you long after you’re back on the ground.

There’ll be no arguments over what to eat for lunch at crowd-pleaser Miami Marketta, the laneway dining experience that lets you choose from over 25 food vendors. Kick back for the afternoon with the tasty eats of your choice, cold drinks, live music and laid-back beachside atmosphere.

Make the most of the playground that is the Gold Coast with a weekend of pure fun. Multiple theme parks, Topgolf, indoor skydiving, an infinity maze, or drift go-karting are just some of the options to indulge your inner kid.

Check out more things to do on the Gold Coast.