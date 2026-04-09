Access Gather Round Survey Terms and Conditions here.
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Access Gather Round Survey Terms and Conditions here.
The Major Events Act 2013 facilitates the holding and conducting of major events in South Australia.
Major Event Declaration for AFL Gather Round was published in the Government Gazette No. 19 on Thursday 2 April 2026 on pages 778 - 782.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
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