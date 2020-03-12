The 2024 AFL Pacific Cup took place at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland from November 14-23, 2024. The competition featured six nations (five from the Pacific region - Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Tonga, Papua New Guinea - as well as South Africa), with the 10-day carnival comprising male and female Open and Under 17 divisions.

The event was supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland's Major Event Program, and the Sunshine Coast Council, who partnered with the AFL to put on the event involving around 500 participants representing their countries.

2024 AFL Pacific Cup winners: