GWS GIANTS vs Gold Coast SUNS (GIANTS Stadium, Saturday 20 July @1:45 pm)

Click here to access GWS GIANTS' Round 19 Gameday Guide

Don't miss out on awesome kid’s entertainment including face painting, carnival rides and more, plus enjoy a special chance to see Bluey and Bingo as we welcome everyone’s favourite duo to ENGIE Stadium.

Get there before the first bounce as Bluey and Bingo take the field with their friends in an awesome interactive experience sure to get the whole family up and dancing.

Bluey and Bingo playing your favourite games from their hit tv show, such as musical statues and Keepy Uppy, the fun pre-game experience is a must for all young fans of the popular fun-loving duo.

Pre-game experience where 40 lucky families will win a meet and greet with Bluey and Bingo during half time! Enter now for your chance to win a spot for your family here.

Fan Zone

Face painting, fun inflatables, and giveaways, PLUS a host of special carnival rides such as teacups, a rock-climbing wall and a duck pond.

GIANTS Inflatable Big Kick and Climb and Slide

GIANTS giveaways – team posters, team line up posters, Darcy Jones cardboard helmets

Non-playing GIANTS players meet and greet

GIANTS superhero edition photo wall