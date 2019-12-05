Essendon vs Adelaide Crows (Friday 19 July @ 7:40pm)
-
Skeeta and Skye meet and greet, located at the Marvel Superstore from 6:30pm
Australia's best network.
Skeeta and Skye meet and greet, located at the Marvel Superstore from 6:30pm
Click here to access GWS GIANTS' Round 19 Gameday Guide
Don't miss out on awesome kid’s entertainment including face painting, carnival rides and more, plus enjoy a special chance to see Bluey and Bingo as we welcome everyone’s favourite duo to ENGIE Stadium.
Fan Zone
Click here to access Brisbane Lion's Round 19 Gameday Guide
Lions Park is adjacent to Gate 2 on the Stanley Street side of the Gabba
Entertainment line up:
Click here to access Carlton's Round 19 Gameday Guide
Junior ‘Baggers Zone
Throughout the game:
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next