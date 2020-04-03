This Guide is for sporting clubs who want to choose an education or wellbeing program that leads to mental health benefits of players, participants and members. To help clubs choose a safe and effective mental health program researchers at Orygen have reviewed all the mental health promotion and prevention programs offered in sport.
The guide helps you choose a program for your club by:
- Using a star rating system so readers can quickly identify the level of evidence for each program
- Programs that are awarded three gold stars have sufficient evidence to be recommended for use.
- Summaries of each program’s aims, design, and research findings are also provided.