MUCH-LOVED North Melbourne veteran Ben Cunnington will play his last AFL game this weekend after announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old will play a farewell game in Saturday's clash against Essendon before hanging up the boots after a career that will span 238 games and 14 seasons.

A fan favourite, Cunnington was diagnosed with testicular cancer in July 2021. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour soon after and then had a nine-week course of chemotherapy to treat a secondary diagnosis in November that year.

Cunnington made an emotional comeback to the field in Adelaide in round 22 last year after 385 days on the sidelines, where he was greeted by his wife and three children.

"I couldn't be more proud of what I've achieved on and off the field in the 14 years at this level," Cunnington told teammates on Tuesday morning.

"From the moment the club drafted me, it was a dream come true as we were surrounded by interstate clubs on draft night. Then to walk into a club that suited my personality, and allowed me to be myself, I couldn't have asked for a better recipe to get the best out of myself.

"I'm proud and grateful of what I've overcome in the past few years and for the club to give me the best chance and opportunity to play AFL footy again.

"But I felt I lost my hunger once I returned, my perspective in life was too great. Then when I fell out of the senior team, I struggled to have the motivation or drive to get back in.

"That's when I knew it wasn't fair on myself or you blokes that I continued on next year without being able to give my 100 per cent effort, especially when there are hungry young kids out there that would do anything for the opportunity and to help this team get better.

"To the club, thank you for the opportunity and journey for me to live out my childhood dream. It didn't matter who was in charge at the time, but the club has always had me and my family's best interest at heart on and off the field. It's something I will never forget.

"This club means the world to me as I've almost spent half my life here. The learnings, the memories and the relationships I've made will last a lifetime."

Renowned for his toughness and hunger for the contest, Cunnington won two club best and fairest awards and was placed runner-up on four other occasions.

He holds the AFL record for most contested possessions in a single game with 32 against Richmond in Round 8, 2018.

Cunnington played the first eight games of this season before form issues saw him dropped to the VFL.

North Melbourne's general manager of football Todd Viney paid tribute to Cunnington.

"As we know, Ben is a man of very few words but when he speaks, his teammates listen," North Melbourne general manager of football Todd Viney said.

"He won the respect of the entire footy community when he came back from his cancer treatment last year and he has only added to that legacy this year.

"As a two-time Syd Barker medallist, he'll go down as one of the greatest and most-loved players in the club's history.

"It's sad to see him go but it goes without saying that Ben, Belinda, Xavier, Stella and Kobe are welcome at the club any time."