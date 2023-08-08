Luke Shuey has announced his retirement at the end of the season after a series of hamstring injuries

Luke Shuey at the 2022 AFL Captains Day. Picture: Getty Images

NORM Smith medallist Luke Shuey will retire at the end of the season after a series of hamstring injuries convinced the star midfielder that it was time to call an end to his decorated career.

Shuey is pushing to return from his latest hamstring setback in time for Saturday night's Western Derby, with the round 24 clash against Adelaide shaping as an opportunity for fans to farewell the premiership star.

While the 33-year-old said his mind wanted to go on, his body wouldn't allow it and it was time to start the next chapter after a career that saw him grow into a big-game star who produced his best in the 2018 Grand Final.

"We have tried everything to get my body right so I can contribute as I would like, but unfortunately a series of hamstring injuries have led me to this decision," Shuey said.

"I also have great confidence in the senior players who will take the club forward to guide an exciting group of youngsters.

"We are at an important phase of the rebuild, we'll bring in more talented youngsters in this year's draft and I know I will enjoy seeing them all make their mark on the competition in the coming years.

"I am incredibly grateful to the football club for the opportunities they have given me, the support I have received since the day I set foot in here and the very special memories that have been created."

Luke Shuey in action during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Shuey, who was recruited from Victoria with pick No.18 in the 2008 NAB AFL Draft, thanked his teammates, family, the Eagles' staff, and his two senior coaches John Worsfold and Adam Simpson.

He enters the final weeks of his career with 247 games to his name and will reach the 250-game milestone if he can prove his fitness for this week's Derby and remain fit for clashes against the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide.

The Crows' clash at Optus Stadium shapes as a farewell match for both Shuey and premiership captain Shannon Hurn, who announced his retirement last week.

A dual club champion in 2016 and 2019, Shuey's legacy at West Coast was sealed with a remarkable Grand Final performance in 2018, driving his team's fightback to finish with 34 disposals, nine clearances, eight inside 50s, eight tackles and a goal.

The midfielder developed a reputation over his career for standing up in big games and big moments, honing an elite ability to win contested ball and burst from stoppages while at his physical peak.

Simpson also paid tribute to Shuey's strong leadership and his ability to have a positive influence on teammates, having captained the team for the past four seasons.

"Luke has been a remarkable player for our club, but he has also been a wonderful role model and leader," Simpson said.

"We have seen that impact even this year when he has been able to play but unfortunately, he has not been able to get out there as often as he would have liked.

"He has driven high standards throughout his career and has certainly provided a great example right from the get-go for the young players who will be the future.

"He will always be a great of the club and we look forward to celebrating his contribution over the closing weeks of the season."