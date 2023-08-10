The Traders talk you through the round 22 teams, captaincy options and more

Nic Newman marks the ball during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COACHES have made their choices.

With Nick Daicos set to miss the rest of the home and away season, coaches are trading the Collingwood star.

James Sicily, Nic Newman, Jack Ziebell and Sam Docherty are the most popular replacements ahead of Fantasy semi-finals weekend.

Plus, how desperately should coaches be trying to get Luke Jackson in? And what does Brodie Grundy's inclusion in the Melbourne team mean for Max Gawn?

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 22 teams, captaincy options and more.

Also in the podcast feed is a catch up with Cara, who is in the top 20 overall after a fantastic season.

