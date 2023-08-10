Luke Beveridge addresses his players during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are set to be without half-back Jason Johannisen for this weekend's trip to Launceston, but key defender Alex Keath will be available to face Hawthorn on Sunday.

Johannisen has only just returned from the high-grade hamstring strain that sidelined him for eight games, featuring in the past fortnight against Greater Western Sydney and Richmond, but is now dealing with a minor calf issue.

The 30-year-old didn't train with the main group at Thursday's main training session at Whitten Oval, completing some rehab exercises with injured young gun Sam Darcy.

Keath missed last Friday night's 55-point win over the Tigers at Marvel Stadium after suffering a concussion in Ballarat, but the backman has progressed through the protocols this week.



Coach Luke Beveridge said Keath will be considered for selection in Tasmania, but doesn't expect Ryan Gardner to be available for a second straight week due to a range of niggles the defender has been carrying in recent weeks.

"We expect Keathy to be available," Beveridge said at Whitten Oval on Thursday morning.

Jason Johannisen is pictured after the Western Bulldogs' clash against Adelaide in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Maybe not Gardner. We just want him to be right, so he'll probably take another week.

"He has a number of things. He's been dealing with a toe and had an ankle, a little bit of a calf. That was the challenge in Ballarat, losing key position players and Gardy having to stay out there compromised."

Long-time backline coach Rohan Smith will depart the club at the end of the season after 13 years as an assistant or development coach, following a decorated 300-game career across 16 seasons at the club.

An emotional Beveridge paid tribute to Smith revealed some of the health challenges the 50-year-old experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luke Beveridge and Rohan Smith ahead of the 2016 semi-final between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

"For me, he is the prime example of someone we owe a lot to as a footy club. He is a shining example of someone who just fought the good fight. He has been a great confidante of mine, very loyal, he has had so many powerful partnerships with players, all across our lines, but particularly our defenders," Beveridge said.

"He has been a very influential coach. He is a premiership assistant coach. He has influenced our footy program significantly which is my ninth year – Rohan and I have been together since the start. He will be really missed. He is a great friend and we love him to death. He will be finishing up at the end of the year.

"I'll probably make you aware of a few things about 'Bubba' and his journey. He is probably the standout example to me of someone in the game that during the pandemic worked so hard to pull the game through such a difficult period of our lives.

Rohan Smith addresses Western Bulldogs players during their match against Melbourne in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"As we came out of it at the end of '21 and into '22, there were less cases in society but Rohan actually developed long COVID and was then diagnosed with a neurological ailment which then affected him almost in an arthritic sense that led to a really painful day to day for him. As much as we tried to persuade him to stay at home, he just kept coming in. Most of us would have taken a couple of months off."

Smith was informed earlier this week of the club's decision to make a change to the coaching panel. It remains unclear if the Dogs great will pursue another opportunity for 2024.

The Bulldogs have lost highly-rated assistant coaches to opportunities elsewhere in recent years, with Daniel Giansiracusa, Ash Hansen and Steven King all making moves to progress their careers.

The club is expected to make more changes to the football department between now and the start of the pre-season.

After dropping three of four ahead of round 21, the Dogs kept themselves in the top eight with the crucial win over Richmond, moving up to sixth on the ladder but only two points above ninth-placed Geelong with three games to play.