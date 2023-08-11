Mid-season recruit Ryan Maric has revealed how grateful he feels for his opportunity at the top level and the affinity he has established with the Eagles

Ryan Maric celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Essendon and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast recruit Ryan Maric has shown in his short time at the club that he is not afraid to let his emotions spill over, whether it's over the phone with coach Adam Simpson or celebrating the biggest goal of his short career.

Maric was one of the feel-good stories of the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft just over two months ago when he shed a tear while on the phone to his new coach after being snared with pick No.1.

Against Essendon last Saturday, his spirit was again on show when he slotted what looked like being the match-winning goal in the dying moments at Marvel Stadium and grabbed his jumper passionately to celebrate.

The 18-year-old from Drouin, who will miss Saturday night's Western Derby because of a minor calf injury, said it all comes down to how grateful he feels for his opportunity at the top level and the affinity he has quickly established with his club.

"I didn't plan on that [celebration], but it came off my boot and went through and it was a stage of the game where it was just an in-the-moment thing and I grabbed my jumper," Maric told AFL.com.au this week.

"It ties back to how grateful I am to be at the club and for them to give me an opportunity. I wanted to show that spirit and how much I love playing for the club and how much I enjoy it.

"I couldn't even put it into words how grateful I am really. Playing eight games when I never expected to get to this position, and for the coaches to back me … I love the club already."

Maric's composure in that moment against the Bombers, and on a handful of other occasions in recent weeks, has impressed the Eagles, along with his high training standards for a new player and respectful nature.

He is quickly proving himself to be a one-touch player whose decision-making and kicking strengths are transferring to the top level after climbing from local footy last year to the VFL with Box Hill earlier this season.

The skilful 193cm forward, who has booted eight goals in eight games, said he had far exceeded the expectations he had when he moved across the country on an 18-month contract at the start of June.

"I wasn't expecting to even get a game at the back end of the year and I've just played my eighth game. It's just a dream come true," he said.

"The first couple of weeks were pretty full on, trying to learn all the new names, different systems and structures, but after a couple of weeks you pick it up pretty quickly and settle in.

"It's tough to come in and show everything you have, but I feel like there's been glimpses where I've shown what I can do, and I'll keep working hard to show everyone how good I can be as an AFL player."

Key forwards Oscar Allen and Jack Darling have played an important role teaching Maric about professional standards and forward craft, with the pair's footy smarts providing some of his most valuable lessons so far.

Match-ups on Brisbane's dual All-Australian defender Harris Andrews and Carlton vice-captain Jacob Weitering have provided valuable lessons on the intensity of the game.

Maric has also gravitated towards the young core of Eagles players who were contributing to an environment that surprised the forward when he arrived amid a club-record losing streak.

"I didn't know how people would be handling it and it's obviously not ideal being 18th and going through a rough patch," Maric said.

"But coming in, everyone was still upbeat and keen to keep that good culture around the group. Everyone was very positive and I was a bit surprised.

"It's obviously a good thing though that they were keeping the spirit up and things can change pretty quickly in footy."

Maric has since played in his first win, against North Melbourne in round 20, with his dad Peter making the trip to Perth for five days to watch on at Optus Stadium.

He has also sat with new teammates as premiership captain Shannon Hurn and Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey announced they wouldn't be playing on next season.

Maric listened on Tuesday as Shuey spoke about the connection he felt to West Coast immediately after arriving as a teenager, reading about the club's first three premierships and the greats that had pulled on the jumper.

"It is pretty surreal seeing all the memorabilia and the history of the club," Maric said.

"It's got such a rich history and there are so many legends who have come through.

"I've only been here for two months, but being able to play with 'Bunga' (Hurn) and 'Boots' (Shuey) is surreal. You strive to be like them and hopefully be up on the walls too one day.

"Getting drafted is one thing, staying here is another piece, so that's what I want to do."