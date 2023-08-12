Hayden McLean celebrates a goal during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A SIX-GOAL third quarter has propelled Sydney to a 24-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns had moments of brilliance early but the Swans turned up the heat in the third quarter, kicking six goals to the Suns' two to take back the ascendency and finish 18.6 (114) to 13.12 (90).

Will Hayward was excellent for the Swans with four goals while Chad Warner was busy with 28 disposals and two goals.

The win is the Swans' fifth in a row and sees them sneak into the top eight.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Ellis dribbles home beauty to join in Suns' fast start

    Gold Coast's Brandon Ellis kicks front and centre goal to extend his side's lead early in the first term

  • 00:30

    Rowbottom gets the right bounce with this ripper goal

    Sydney's James Rowbottom nails a terrific snap on the run in the first term

  • 01:05

    Hayward kicks two in a minute for electrifying start to term

    Will Hayward takes over in the first minute of the second-quarter with a couple of goals

  • 00:39

    Rosas flashes through for silky banana

    Gold Coast's Malcolm Rosas produces a classy finish after walking though the forward stoppage

  • 00:48

    Warner's wizardry goal brings house down

    Sydney's Chad Warner explodes out of the contest to produce this ridiculous major close to the boundary

  • 00:37

    Roberts conjures pearler for first career goal

    Sydney's Matthew Roberts celebrates with teammates after kicking his first AFL major

