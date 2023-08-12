Sydney has overcome a shaky start to defeat Gold Coast by 24 points

Hayden McLean celebrates a goal during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A SIX-GOAL third quarter has propelled Sydney to a 24-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns had moments of brilliance early but the Swans turned up the heat in the third quarter, kicking six goals to the Suns' two to take back the ascendency and finish 18.6 (114) to 13.12 (90).

Will Hayward was excellent for the Swans with four goals while Chad Warner was busy with 28 disposals and two goals.

The win is the Swans' fifth in a row and sees them sneak into the top eight.

