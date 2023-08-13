Miles Bergman celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has trounced Greater Western Sydney by 51 points to guarantee a coveted spot in the top four entering finals.

The Power snapped a four-game losing streak in style, winning 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) in Sunday's twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

With two home-and-away rounds remaining, third-placed Port can't drop out of the top four.

However, GWS remains in an almighty scrap to reach the playoffs - they started the round in eighth spot but have now slipped to 10th.

The Giants - on 11 wins, the same as the Western Bulldogs (eighth) and Essendon (ninth) - were blown away early as Port stacked on seven goals in a first-term blitz.

Port's midfield was dominant throughout with Zak Butters (34 disposals), Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (29, one goal) and Connor Rozee (28) all standouts, and utility Dan Houston (30, one goal) continued his stellar season.

Power winger Miles Bergman kicked three goals in the opening quarter - key forward Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli and Jason Horne-Francis (27 disposals) all finished with three majors for the game.

GWS forward Jake Riccardi slotted four goals and on-baller Tom Green (31 disposals, two goals), Harry Himmelberg (27 touches), Toby Greene (27, two goals) and Lachie Whitfield (27) battled against the Port tide.

The Power, with Bergman running amok, amassed 7.3 to 3.0 in the first quarter.

Bergman's 11 disposals in the term featured a triple treat of goals - he'd never kicked more than two in any of his 52 previous games.

Port's onslaught continued in the second term with accurate early snaps from Byrne-Jones and Rioli followed by a Finlayson major boosting the home side's lead to 48 points.

Giants forward Riccardi scored the visitor's sole goal in the quarter as Port took a commanding 41-point lead into half-time.

The Power, who play Fremantle away and Richmond at home before the finals, increased their lead to 51 points at the last change and both sides kicked five goals in the final term.

The Giants host Essendon next week before an away encounter against Carlton.

The soothing taste of familiar Wines

With all the hype around Port's young midfield brigade of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has become somewhat of a forgotten man but on Sunday he reminded fans just how good he can be. The 2021 Brownlow medallist worked at the coalface, feeding the ball out to his runners who then delivered to the feasting forwards. He may not be as sexy as Port's young guns, but Wines showed he is as important as any of his teammates in a flag tilt.

Ollie Wines celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Even Toby couldn't fix things

Toby Greene has been used almost exclusively as a forward this season, but when the game was slipping away on Sunday Adam Kingsley threw his best player into the middle. It wasn't enough. Greene got his fair share of touches and half a dozen clearances, still finding time to kick a couple of goals, but there was nothing the superstar could do to turn the tide. It will be interesting to see if Kingsley starts Toby in the middle next week against Essendon, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for an unlikely finals appearance.

Toby Greene leads his team off the ground after the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PORT ADELAIDE 7.3 10.7 16.9 21.10 (136)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.0 4.2 8.5 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Bergman 3, Rioli 3, Horne-Francis 3, Marshall 3, Byrne-Jones 2, Finlayson 2, Wines, Powell-Pepper, Lord, Houston, McEntee

Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 4, Green 2, Greene 2, Fahey, Cumming, Coniglio, Brown, Hogan

BEST

Port Adelaide: Wines, Houston, Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Greene, Briggs, Himmelberg, Ward

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: TBC

Greater Western Sydney: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Sam Hayes in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Nick Haynes in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 32,597 at Adelaide Oval