Miles Bergman celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has trounced Greater Western Sydney by 51 points to guarantee a coveted spot in the top four entering finals.

The Power snapped a four-game losing streak in style, winning 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) in Sunday's twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

With two home-and-away rounds remaining, third-placed Port can't drop out of the top four.

POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

However, GWS remains in an almighty scrap to reach the playoffs - they started the round in eighth spot but have now slipped to 10th.

08:35

Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

The Power and Giants clash in round 22 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

The Giants - on 11 wins, the same as the Western Bulldogs (eighth) and Essendon (ninth) - were blown away early as Port stacked on seven goals in a first-term blitz.

Port's midfield was dominant throughout with Zak Butters (34 disposals), Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (29, one goal) and Connor Rozee (28) all standouts, and utility Dan Houston (30, one goal) continued his stellar season.

NEWS
Nine things we learned: Bombers must re-sign their gun midfielder

Power winger Miles Bergman kicked three goals in the opening quarter - key forward Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli and Jason Horne-Francis (27 disposals) all finished with three majors for the game.

00:45

Bergman brilliance sees Power continue hot start

Miles Bergman makes no mistake as Port builds on its early lead

GWS forward Jake Riccardi slotted four goals and on-baller Tom Green (31 disposals, two goals), Harry Himmelberg (27 touches), Toby Greene (27, two goals) and Lachie Whitfield (27) battled against the Port tide.

NEWS
The run home: Swans surge, Lions lift as Cats and Dogs slide

The Power, with Bergman running amok, amassed 7.3 to 3.0 in the first quarter.

Bergman's 11 disposals in the term featured a triple treat of goals - he'd never kicked more than two in any of his 52 previous games.

00:39

Insane Powell-Pepper finish sends Port fans delirious

Sam Powell-Pepper finishes off some brilliant team play with an extraordinary goal

Port's onslaught continued in the second term with accurate early snaps from Byrne-Jones and Rioli followed by a Finlayson major boosting the home side's lead to 48 points.

OPINION
BARRETT: Forget the big bags, this is why Charlie is built for finals

Giants forward Riccardi scored the visitor's sole goal in the quarter as Port took a commanding 41-point lead into half-time.

00:38

Giants hit back through Green's golden finish

Tom Green shows plenty of class with a terrific finish on the run

The Power, who play Fremantle away and Richmond at home before the finals, increased their lead to 51 points at the last change and both sides kicked five goals in the final term.

The Giants host Essendon next week before an away encounter against Carlton.

08:03

The 10: Round 22's best moments

Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round

The soothing taste of familiar Wines
With all the hype around Port's young midfield brigade of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has become somewhat of a forgotten man but on Sunday he reminded fans just how good he can be. The 2021 Brownlow medallist worked at the coalface, feeding the ball out to his runners who then delivered to the feasting forwards. He may not be as sexy as Port's young guns, but Wines showed he is as important as any of his teammates in a flag tilt.

Ollie Wines celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Even Toby couldn't fix things
Toby Greene has been used almost exclusively as a forward this season, but when the game was slipping away on Sunday Adam Kingsley threw his best player into the middle. It wasn't enough. Greene got his fair share of touches and half a dozen clearances, still finding time to kick a couple of goals, but there was nothing the superstar could do to turn the tide. It will be interesting to see if Kingsley starts Toby in the middle next week against Essendon, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for an unlikely finals appearance.

Toby Greene leads his team off the ground after the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Lord delivers opener with superb snapping finish

    Ollie Lord kicks a clever goal to open the scoring for the match

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Bergman brilliance sees Power continue hot start

    Miles Bergman makes no mistake as Port builds on its early lead

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Giants hit back through Green's golden finish

    Tom Green shows plenty of class with a terrific finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Insane Powell-Pepper finish sends Port fans delirious

    Sam Powell-Pepper finishes off some brilliant team play with an extraordinary goal

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Giants keep belief as Greene delivers beauty

    Toby Greene finds the perfect finish to keep GWS within touching distance

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Port finds instant response with Horne-Francis ripper

    Jason Horne-Francis delivers a brilliant goal from the centre bounce to extend his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Power party continues as McEntee makes it count

    Jed McEntee gets on the board as Port continues to dominate

    AFL
  • 09:24

    Full post-match, R22: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 22's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in round 22 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, R22: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 22's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL

PORT ADELAIDE                       7.3    10.7    16.9    21.10 (136)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY   3.0     4.2      8.5     13.7 (85)

GOALS
Port Adelaide: Bergman 3, Rioli 3, Horne-Francis 3, Marshall 3, Byrne-Jones 2, Finlayson 2, Wines, Powell-Pepper, Lord, Houston, McEntee
Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 4, Green 2, Greene 2, Fahey, Cumming, Coniglio, Brown, Hogan

BEST
Port Adelaide: Wines, Houston, Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee
Greater Western Sydney: Green, Greene, Briggs, Himmelberg, Ward

INJURIES
Port Adelaide: TBC
Greater Western Sydney: TBC

SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Sam Hayes in the fourth quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Nick Haynes in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 32,597 at Adelaide Oval