THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be aiming to bounce back and take a step closer to securing a finals spot when they host struggling West Coast.

The Bulldogs (11-10) have lost four of their past six games, including last week's surprise defeat to Hawthorn in Launceston.

Luke Beveridge's side is still on track to feature in September, but must do what is expected of it and beat the Eagles (2-19) at Marvel Stadium.

The Dogs are without Tom Liberatore (concussion) and recall Anthony Scott, while Jack Petruccelle and Ryan Maric are back in for the Eagles.

Melbourne (14-7) continues its bid for a top-two finish when it meets the dangerous Hawks (7-14) at the MCG.

The Demons went down to Carlton last week and need a win as they push for a home qualifying final.

However, Melbourne must be wary of a Hawthorn side which has beaten Collingwood and the Bulldogs in the past two weeks.

The Demons axed Brodie Grundy again with Adam Tomlinson called up, with the Hawks missing Mitch Lewis (foot) and Chad Wingard (Achilles) through injury.

Also eyeing second spot is Port Adelaide, which makes the trip to Perth to face Fremantle in the final game of the round.

The Power (15-6) ended a four-game losing streak by beating Greater Western Sydney last week, while coach Ken Hinkley signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Tom Emmett will make his AFL debut for the Dockers, while Port axed Francis Evans.