Gold Coast's hopes of upsetting Carlton have been hit by Ben King's withdrawal

GOLD Coast has "no concern" for Ben King's long-term health despite resting him for a second straight match with knee soreness.

King, who missed the 2022 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, was named in the Suns' team on Thursday night to play Carlton, only to be removed on Friday morning and replaced by Mabior Chol.

The young full-forward completed main training on Wednesday, but the swelling which forced him out of last week's match against Sydney reared its head in the ensuing 48 hours.

"We thought the week off with Kingy would give him a bit of a spike, which it did," interim coach Steven King said.

"It was only last night and this morning he presented with a bit of swelling in his knee.

"Clearly, he hasn't responded from that session on Wednesday, so we just don't want to take a risk with him this week."

Although not ruling him out for round 24, it appears unlikely the 23-year-old will make the trip to Hobart to face North Melbourne for the final round of the season.

King has kicked 40 goals from 20 matches in his comeback season.

He is one of many changes to a Suns team hoping to equal the club record of 10 wins for a season by upsetting rampant Carlton at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Connor Budarick returns for his first senior game after undergoing his second knee reconstruction midway through last year, while Chol is joined by veteran Alex Sexton in a new-look forward line.

"We've bought in two forwards that have got great craft, that hit the scoreboard," King said.

"Secco is a goalkicker. We've asked him to develop his game … the defensive transition.

"Last week (in the VFL) he had a complete game. We know he'll impact. If he gets the ball in his hands inside 50 he'll make the opposition pay.

"Cholly brings an unpredictability. He's an elite ground ball player for someone his size. He hasn't quite had the season he might have hoped in terms of games played, so this is great motivation for him."