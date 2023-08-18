Retired superstar Lance Franklin will return to the SCG for a lap of honour at half-time against Melbourne in round 24

FANS will be able to farewell retired superstar Lance Franklin at Sydney's final home game of the season against Melbourne in round 24.

The Swans confirmed on Friday that Franklin will undertake a lap of honour at half-time of the clash against the Demons on Sunday, August 27.

Franklin retired after suffering a calf injury during the Swans' round 20 win over Essendon that would have ruled him out for the rest of the season. He ended his glorious career with 1066 goals from 354 games across 19 seasons.

The 36-year-old addressed his teammates on the Monday after injuring himself, but did not front a media conference later that day.

Sydney CEO Tom Harley said it was a great opportunity for fans to thank 'Buddy' at the SCG.

"Lance will go down as one of our club's greatest players and we think Member Thank You Round is the perfect opportunity for him to thank our members and fans as we pay tribute to him," Harley said.

"For almost 20 years we've been able to witness something special whenever Lance took to the field, and we expect this occasion will be another one of those special moments."