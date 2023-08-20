More than seven million fans have gone to AFL games in 2023, making it the best-attended season in history

Kylie Rogers with the Lavender family, the seven millionth fan to attend a game in 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce a record breaking seventh millionth attendee of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

More than 7,000,000 fans have attended Rounds 1–23 which has shattered the record-breaking season of 2019 (6,951,304). This is first time in history that cumulative attendance has surpassed seven million.

At Saturday night's St Kilda vs Geelong Cats game at Marvel Stadium, the Lavender family passed through the gates, making them the seven millionth ticket scan of the year.

The Lavender family, the seven millionth fan to attend a game in 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

AFL EGM Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers was on hand to present the Lavenders with the Ultimate 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series Passport – four fans to attend all nine AFL finals including the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, with all flights and accommodation included.

Additionally, the Lavender Family have been gifted 10-years complimentary St Kilda memberships.

"Seven million fans to the footy in 2023 is a truly an astronomical number," Ms Rogers said.

The AFL celebrates the seven millionth fan to attend a game in 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

"Footy fans are like none other in world sport, passionate, loyal, and this season enjoying some of the best footy played in the modern era.

"Our role is to continue to keep the game affordable and accessible, and in turn the fans have turned out in record breaking numbers.

"We have such an exciting two months ahead, the thrilling crescendo of the men’s home and away season, into our 2023 NAB AFLW Season, and the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series."