Adelaide coach says the way his side played, not a late controversial decision, cost the game

Matthew Nicks after the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks is refusing to blame a controversial goal-umpiring decision for his side's one-point loss to Sydney and exit from finals contention.

The Crows' finals ambitions ended with a heartbreaking 11.8 (74) to 10.13 (73) defeat to the Swans at a rain-drenched Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

CROWS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Seventh-placed Sydney, who lost livewire Tom Papley to hamstring tightness, was 44 points up late in the second quarter and led by 32 at three quarter-time.

But Adelaide stormed in the last quarter, booting 4.8 to 0.1 only to fall just short.

Learn More 08:54

With 80 seconds remaining, Crow Ben Keays thought he'd kicked a goal and given his side the lead, but as Keays and teammates celebrated wildly, the goal umpire signalled a behind for the ball hitting the post.

The umpire didn't seek a video review and replays later appeared to show the ball didn't make contact with the goalpost.

Learn More 01:14

Coach Nicks said from his bench viewing point: "I can't tell you whether it was a goal or not".

"What I can tell you, my understanding is that we review those moments, especially at the end of games," Nicks said.

"We've just put trust in the process now. So as a footy club and as a coach, that's all we can do."

Learn More 07:46

Swans coach John Longmire deadpanned: "Oh, does it?" when told a replay showed his team may have dodged a proverbial bullet.

But Nicks highlighted Adelaide's first-half struggles as the reason for defeat, the Swans kicking nine goals to two to create the 44-point lead late in the second term.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Campbell goes big from beyond the arc Braeden Campbell nails this long-range effort to extend his side's lead heading into the second quarter

00:36 Wicks too slick with stellar snap Sam Wicks puts through this ripping goal to put his side back in front during the opening term

00:56 Heeney double blow continues Swans' roll Isaac Heeney boots back-to-back majors to further extend his side's lead early in the second term

00:29 Electric Papley steps up with slippery stunner Tom Papley slots this sensational dribble goal midway through the second quarter

00:56 Ridiculous Rankine lights up Adelaide Oval Izak Rankine's forward prowess is on show with this outrageous finish giving his side an ideal start to the third term

00:47 Bursting Blakey sets up McDonald for sizzling strike Nick Blakey produces an electric run from half-back and Logan McDonald finishes his work with a stellar finish

00:37 Explosive Crows go back-to-back to open the fourth Goals from Lachlan Murphy and Wayne Milera inside a minute of each other gives Adelaide a big sniff to start the final quarter

00:18 Is McCartin in trouble for this bump? Tom McCartin elects to bump in this incident which makes high contact with Shane McAdam

04:27 Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

01:14 Late Keays shot deemed to graze post in dramatic finish Adelaide Oval is rocked as Ben Keays celebrates a potential match-winner in front of fans before being denied by the goal umpire

08:54 Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney The Crows and Swans clash in round 23

06:16 Full post-match, R23: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 23's match against Adelaide

07:46 Full post-match, R23: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Sydney

"Our first half was as good as we have played for a long time," Longmire said.

Sydney holds seventh spot by two premiership points ahead of its SCG clash against top-four fancy Melbourne.

"We have still got a bit of work to do next week, the good thing is we have got our destiny in our own hands to a degree," Longmire said.

Learn More 06:16

The brilliant Papley faces scans on his injury.

"His hamstring was a bit tight and he wasn't moving that well," Longmire said.

"We will see how he is tomorrow."