It went down to the wire in a game that was crucial to both clubs' seasons

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S push for finals has finished at the hands of a surging Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Swans held off a Crows comeback to notch a sixth straight win and are now in a strong position to head to September after registering the 11.8 (74) to 10.13 (73) result.

CROWS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

A tight start to the match was broken with a run of five Sydney goals either side of quarter-time, halted by a single Crows major before another three from the Swans opened a 44-point lead for the visitors.

Adelaide launched a comeback of sorts and continued to push forward in the slippery conditions, but Sydney responded to every challenge, heading into the last term 32 points in front.

Learn More 04:27

Then came a challenge of another kind as the Crows kicked three goals in the first three minutes of play in the fourth quarter.

They continued to come but could only manage seven behinds from multiple opportunities before Josh Rachele snapped truly to bring the margin to two points.

A set shot from Ben Keays looked like taking the lead but was judged to have hit the post as Crows players continued to celebrate, the fraction of an inch costing Adelaide its chance to play finals.

More to come

Controversial call steals Keays to victory

In a moment that cost a campaign Ben Keays' last-minute curler from the boundary line was judged to have hit the post, robbing the Crows of an improbable, almost impossible, comeback. The goal umpire was confident in his call, not bothering to go to a video review, however subsequent replays show there may have been space between ball and woodwork, and that the sound of contact was actually a player slapping the post padding. It's sure to be discussed and analysed intently through the week ahead, nowhere more so than in Adelaide public bars.

Learn More 01:14

Swans are flying ... again

Saturday night's result was the Swans' sixth win in a row and if they can overcome Melbourne next week their form will replicate 2022's, where they saluted in the final seven rounds of the home and away season on the way to the Grand Final. The record of teams after suffering a thumping in the season decider is not good, with the last 12 teams to lose by 40 points or more failing to win a final the following season, but this Sydney outfit isn't limping into September and, if they make it, there's a youthful brashness that will put all other finalists on edge.

Isaac Heeney celebrates on the siren of the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Will this Crow go?

It's hard to understand why Matt Crouch only played one senior game before round 19 this year despite dominating weekly at state level. Over the last five weeks he's not just racked up possessions, as is his wont, but he's brought substantial pressure with a preparedness to tackle whatever's in front of him. Still uncontracted for next season and with Matthew Nicks non-committal when asked about the 28-year-old's future this week, there will surely be a few interstate phone calls being made to his management in the next month or so.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Campbell goes big from beyond the arc Braeden Campbell nails this long-range effort to extend his side's lead heading into the second quarter

00:36 Wicks too slick with stellar snap Sam Wicks puts through this ripping goal to put his side back in front during the opening term

00:56 Heeney double blow continues Swans' roll Isaac Heeney boots back-to-back majors to further extend his side's lead early in the second term

00:29 Electric Papley steps up with slippery stunner Tom Papley slots this sensational dribble goal midway through the second quarter

00:56 Ridiculous Rankine lights up Adelaide Oval Izak Rankine's forward prowess is on show with this outrageous finish giving his side an ideal start to the third term

00:47 Bursting Blakey sets up McDonald for sizzling strike Nick Blakey produces an electric run from half-back and Logan McDonald finishes his work with a stellar finish

00:37 Explosive Crows go back-to-back to open the fourth Goals from Lachlan Murphy and Wayne Milera inside a minute of each other gives Adelaide a big sniff to start the final quarter

00:18 Is McCartin in trouble for this bump? Tom McCartin elects to bump in this incident which makes high contact with Shane McAdam

04:27 Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

01:14 Late Keays shot deemed to graze post in dramatic finish Adelaide Oval is rocked as Ben Keays celebrates a potential match-winner in front of fans before being denied by the goal umpire

ADELAIDE 1.3 4.3 6.5 10.13 (73)

SYDNEY 4.3 9.5 11.7 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 2, Rachele 2, Schoenberg, Rankine, McAdam, Crouch, Milera, Murphy

Sydney: Isaac Heeney 3, McLean 2, Wicks, Papley, McDonald, Hayward, Francis, Campbell

BEST

Adelaide: Crouch, Laird, Soligo, Rankine, O'Brien

Sydney: Heeney, Warner, Gulden, Blakey, McLean, Hickey

INJURIES

Adelaide: Sloane (eye)

Sydney: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Luke Pedlar (replaced Rory Sloane in the third quarter)

Sydney: Ryan Clarke (replaced Tom Papley in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval