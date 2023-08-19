St Kilda is on the verge of September while Geelong will miss finals for just the second time in 17 years

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal during the R23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG'S premiership defence is over after a 33-point loss to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium ensured the Cats will miss the eight.

But the triumphant Saints are now all but guaranteed to return to finals action for the first time since 2020 in the first season under new-old coach Ross Lyon, having led from siren to siren in the 12.16 (88) to 8.7 (55) victory.

SAINTS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Sydney's one-point win over Adelaide in the other Saturday night match means Geelong won't see September for just the second time in 17 seasons.

St Kilda was switched on and focused from the opening bounce, Mitch Owens kicking the first goal just 36 seconds into the game, and the Saints' full-ground defence took full effect, strangling the Cats.

It took half-back Zach Guthrie to glide through and kick a stagnant Geelong's first goal at the 14-minute mark, after a fired-up St Kilda piled on three goals in quick succession.

Learn More 08:35

The first quarter went from bad to worse for the Cats – who were already running with a makeshift ruck division of key back Sam De Koning and fourth-gamer Shannon Neale – when full-back Esava Ratugolea was subbed out with a hamstring injury.

St Kilda continued to apply the pressure in the second term, but didn't fully take advantage of its opportunities in attack and Rowan Marshall's dominance in the ruck, kicking 2.5 for the term while the Cats added 2.1.

Learn More 00:51

But the Saints were always one step ahead of the Cats, with more speed at ground level and too many options up forward for the visitors to handle, meaning they scored easily from stoppages.

Geelong was content to let Jack Sinclair push off half-back unimpeded, particularly in the first half, the Saints' 2022 best and fairest running rampant to record 38 disposals and 10 marks.

Max King relished coming up against the under-strength Cats defence, booting three goals in the first half, while Jack Higgins was a constant threat in attack in his 100th game, bobbing up here and there to cause some chaos.

Patrick Dangerfield (13 disposals) was uncharacteristically quiet, while Jeremy Cameron finished with 23 touches but had to roam far from home to find the footy and was scoreless.

Mitch Duncan may be looked at by the MRO after a dump tackle on Jack Higgins early in the first quarter, while Guthrie collected Hunter Clark with a late bump in the third term.

Learn More 00:51

It was a busy night for both medical teams, with Max Holmes (ankle), Cooper Sharman (ankle), Hunter Clark (concussion test) and Brad Close (TBC) all receiving treatment on various ailments, with all but Close playing out the game.

The Saints will be sweating on a hamstring injury to Seb Ross, who sat out from quarter-time.

Cats talls left short

With Mark Blicavs, Rhys Stanley, Jon Ceglar, Jack Henry and Gary Rohan already sidelined, the last type of player Geelong could afford to lose in-game was a tall. Esava Ratugolea's early hamstring injury meant Tom Stewart couldn't afford to roam too far from his opponent. Shannon Neale was forced to take a much larger portion of the ruck battles, with Tom De Koning's hands full with Max King.

Weight of numbers wins out for St Kilda

The Saints led the inside-50 count 30-15 at the main break, but were only ahead by 16 on the scoreboard, having kicked five behinds in the second quarter. The inaccuracy looked like it was a chance of costing St Kilda, with 3.6 recorded in the third term, but the full-ground dominance got the Saints home in the end.

Winners and losers

Geelong's Grand Final win last year was that dominant, it's hard to believe that 12 months on the Cats will miss just their second finals series under Chris Scott, who took the reins back in 2011. Injuries, the inability to cover Joel Selwood's retirement and simply being one step off the pace have all contributed to a frustrating season for Geelong. Conversely, St Kilda should be making just its third finals series since 2011, despite having started the season with a horror injury list. Only a calamitous loss to Brisbane next week could see the Saints slip out of the eight on percentage.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Saints take less than 30 seconds to make statement St Kilda comes out firing as Mitch Owens snares the first goal of the game within the opening minute

00:51 Cat's late sling tackle sparks fireworks early Tensions boil over after Mitch Duncan is penalised for this tackle on Jack Higgins

00:37 Silky Stengle always knows where the big sticks are Tyson Stengle shows his class with this stunning snap to give the Cats a much-needed major

00:34 Sharman soars as Saints fans roar Cooper Sharman plucks a beautiful mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

01:00 Marvel erupts after manic minute ends in Matteas magic A hot footy eventually makes its way to Mattaes Phillipou who slots a sizzling snap to send Saints fans into a frenzy

00:46 Crouch trickery ends in cracking Cooper clunk Brad Crouch feeds Jack Steele with a dazzling handball before the skipper finds Cooper Sharman for a high-flying mark

00:51 Tuohy's toe-poke helps Cats claw closer Zach Tuohy gives Geelong a small sniff with this crafty goal in the final term

00:51 Saints fans go wild after two daggers seal fate Rowan Marshall and Dan Butler provide the icing as St Kilda finishes in style

08:35 Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

ST KILDA 4.3 6.8 9.14 12.16 (88)

GEELONG 2.3 4.4 6.5 8.7 (55)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 3, Sharman 2, Higgins 2, Butler 2, Owens, Phillipou, Marshall

Geelong: Hawkins 2, Z.Guthrie, Stengle, Duncan, Holmes, Tuohy, Atkins

BEST

St Kilda: Sinclair, Marshall, Crouch, King, Steele, Windhager

Geelong: Stewart, Atkins, Z.Guthrie, Duncan

INJURIES

St Kilda: Ross (hamstring)

Geelong: Ratugolea (hamstring), Close (TBC)

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Hunter Clark (replaced Clark at quarter-time)

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt (replaced Ratugolea in the first quarter)

Crowd: 40,103 at Marvel Stadium