The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Saturday's matches in round 23

Tom McCartin during Sydney's match against GWS in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key defender Tom McCartin will miss the opening week of finals after copping a two-week ban for a bump at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

McCartin appeared to collect Crows forward Shane McAdam in the head with his shoulder during the final quarter of Sydney's thrilling win, with Match Review Officer Michael Christian grading the incident careless, high impact and high contact.

It means McCartin will miss the game against Melbourne in the final round of the home and away season as well as Sydney's first final in a huge blow to the Swans' hopes of going deep into September.

Geelong's Mitch Duncan has also been banned for a sling tackle on St Kilda's Jack Higgins, with a one-week ban ending his season.

Duncan slung Higgins across his body and into the turf at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with the tackle conceding a 50m penalty as it came moments after the umpire had blown the whistle for a seperate free kick.

It was graded careless, medium impact and high contact.

He will miss next week's game against the Western Bulldogs, which will be Geelong's last of the season.