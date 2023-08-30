ROUND 23 was one for the talls at both end of the ground, with Charlie Curnow, Jesse Hogan and Jake Lever all getting a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.
Port Adelaide's Zak Butters also picked up 10 in his side's win over Fremantle to jump three votes clear of Collingwood's Nick Daicos at the top of the leaderboard with one round to go in the race to be named the AFLCA's Champion Player of 2023.
Curnow's five-goal, 18-disposal game in Carlton's tight win over Gold Coast and Hogan's nine goals and 17 marks against Essendon saw them rewarded with perfect scores, while Lever picked up 10 in Melbourne's win over Hawthorn.
Butters, Richmond's Dustin Martin and St Kilda's Jack Sinclair also picked up 10 votes each.
Butters now sits on 102 votes ahead of Daicos on 99, who won't poll again this year due to a knee injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the home and away season.
Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli picked up nine votes to move into third spot overall on 96.
Collingwood v Brisbane
9 Lachie Neale BL
9 Scott Pendlebury COLL
4 Charlie Cameron BL
4 Eric Hipwood BL
2 Dayne Zorko BL
2 Josh Dunkley BL
Richmond v North Melbourne
10 Dustin Martin RICH
8 Shai Bolton RICH
5 Nick Larkey NMFC
4 Harry Sheezel NMFC
2 Tarryn Thomas NMFC
1 Jacob Hopper RICH
Gold Coast v Carlton
10 Charlie Curnow CARL
7 David Swallow GCFC
5 Jacob Weitering CARL
5 Sam Flanders GCFC
2 Nicholas Newman CARL
1 Touk Miller GCFC
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon
10 Jesse Hogan GWS
7 Tom Green GWS
4 Harry Himmelberg GWS
3 Brent Daniels GWS
2 Kieren Briggs GWS
2 Callan Ward GWS
2 Lachie Whitfield GWS
St Kilda v Geelong
10 Jack Sinclair STK
8 Rowan Marshall STK
4 Callum Wilkie STK
3 Bradley Hill STK
2 Brad Crouch STK
2 Max King STK
1 Tom Stewart GEEL
Adelaide v Sydney
9 Nick Blakey SYD
9 Errol Gulden SYD
4 Isaac Heeney SYD
3 Rory Laird ADEL
2 Jake Soligo ADEL
2 Shane McAdam ADEL
1 Jordan Dawson ADEL
Western Bulldogs v West Coast
9 Marcus Bontempelli WB
9 Tim Kelly WCE
6 Jamie Cripps WCE
3 Oscar Allen WCE
2 Elliot Yeo WCE
1 James O'Donnell WB
Melbourne v Hawthorn
10 Jake Lever MELB
8 Jake Melksham MELB
6 Trent Rivers MELB
2 Jack Viney MELB
2 James Worpel HAW
1 Finn Maginness HAW
1 Karl Amon HAW
Fremantle v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters PORT
7 Caleb Serong FRE
4 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
4 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
3 Ollie Wines PORT
1 Connor Rozee PORT
1 Jeremy Finlayson PORT
LEADERBOARD
102 Zak Butters PORT
99 Nick Daicos COLL
96 Marcus Bontempelli WB
90 Christian Petracca MELB
82 Lachie Neale BL
81 Connor Rozee PORT
78 Errol Gulden SYD
77 Jack Sinclair STK
76 Caleb Serong FRE
74 Toby Greene GWS
73 Zach Merrett ESS
71 Noah Anderson GCFC
72 Jordan Dawson ADEL
63 Jai Newcombe HAW
63 Tim Taranto RICH
60 Patrick Cripps CARL
60 Jack Viney MELB
58 Luke Jackson FRE
56 Tom Liberatore WB
55 Dan Houston PORT