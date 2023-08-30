Check out all the coaches' votes from round 23

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal in Carlton's match against Gold Coast in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 23 was one for the talls at both end of the ground, with Charlie Curnow, Jesse Hogan and Jake Lever all getting a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters also picked up 10 in his side's win over Fremantle to jump three votes clear of Collingwood's Nick Daicos at the top of the leaderboard with one round to go in the race to be named the AFLCA's Champion Player of 2023.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Curnow's five-goal, 18-disposal game in Carlton's tight win over Gold Coast and Hogan's nine goals and 17 marks against Essendon saw them rewarded with perfect scores, while Lever picked up 10 in Melbourne's win over Hawthorn.

Butters, Richmond's Dustin Martin and St Kilda's Jack Sinclair also picked up 10 votes each.

Butters now sits on 102 votes ahead of Daicos on 99, who won't poll again this year due to a knee injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the home and away season.

Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli picked up nine votes to move into third spot overall on 96.

Collingwood v Brisbane

9 Lachie Neale BL

9 Scott Pendlebury COLL

4 Charlie Cameron BL

4 Eric Hipwood BL

2 Dayne Zorko BL

2 Josh Dunkley BL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Lions crumber eats up opportunity with flashy opener Callum Ah Chee reads the play to perfection and earns the opening goal within the first minute

00:38 Pressure Pies get Daicos to finish the job Collingwood showcases some brilliant team-first footy and finds Josh Daicos for a neat finish

00:41 Courageous Cameron takes flight in epic clunk Charlie Cameron reels in this stunning mark to give his side the perfect start to the second term

01:45 Bizarre chain of events leaves Lion shirtless in wild scenes A fiery Deven Robertson sees his jumper eventually ripped off completely after enduring one too many tackles

01:00 Flying Ah Chee's heavy fall felt all around stadium Callum Ah Chee has the wind knocked out of him after this shocking landing leaves the Lion gasping for air

00:47 Pies debutant subbed out hurt in cruel start to AFL Collingwood first-gamer Jakob Ryan sees his debut come to an end prematurely after this heavy knock forces him to be subbed out of the contest

00:48 Magpies faithful find voice after Beau's tackle deemed dangerous Collingwood fans let their feelings be known after Beau McCreery is pinged for this tackling action on Darcy Wilmot

00:37 Speedy Lions steal the show with pair of pearlers Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood snare some handy goals in the final term as the Lions look in complete control

08:25 Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane The Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

07:49 Full post-match, R23: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 23's match against Collingwood

07:54 Full post-match, R23: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 23's match against Brisbane

14:56 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

Richmond v North Melbourne

10 Dustin Martin RICH

8 Shai Bolton RICH

5 Nick Larkey NMFC

4 Harry Sheezel NMFC

2 Tarryn Thomas NMFC

1 Jacob Hopper RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Classy Dusty gets Tigers rolling Dustin Martin opens his side's account with this silky running finish midway through the opening term

00:45 Larkey completes frantic Roos end-to-end play Nick Larkey shows his quality with this snapping finish to complete a brilliant coast-to-coast play from his side

00:27 Ziebell winds back clock with epic high-flying mark Jack Ziebell shows he still has a trick or two up his sleeve with this sensational hanger late in the first term

00:47 Tigers on the charge with back-to-back stunners Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin show their prowess with these sensational goals to make it five in a row for their side

00:33 Riewoldt joins Tiger party with sneaky finish Jack Riewoldt nails this goal in his farewell game from close range to continue his side's momentum

00:47 Larkey double breathes life into Roos Nick Larkey snags two goals in quick succession as he now has five goals for the match early in the third term

00:43 Electric Bolton too slick for Roos Shai Bolton razzles and dazzles with this exceptional finish early in the final term

03:56 Tigers farewell two champs in emotional finale Richmond says goodbye to three-time premiership stars Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt

08:43 Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 23

03:32 Ziebell celebrated around 'G in well-deserved moment North Melbourne warrior Jack Ziebell walks off to a standing ovation after playing his final game of AFL

11:27 Full post-match, R23: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Richmond

04:13 Full post-match, R23: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 23's match against North Melbourne

14:48 Mini-Match: Richmond v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 23

Gold Coast v Carlton

10 Charlie Curnow CARL

7 David Swallow GCFC

5 Jacob Weitering CARL

5 Sam Flanders GCFC

2 Nicholas Newman CARL

1 Touk Miller GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Suns earn swift start through cool, calm Rosas Malcolm Rosas threads a cruisy snap for the first major of the match

00:46 Suns cooking early as Swallow shines in double play David Swallow's big fly sets up Ben Ainsworth for the finish, before the veteran chimes in with one of his own

00:39 Charlie flexes his muscles to lift the Blues Charlie Curnow roves to perfection before converting a cracking contested grab

00:59 Lukosius reported as 100m blunder hands Blues another Jack Martin finishes in style after Jack Lukosius goes in the book for a swinging arm on Nic Newman

00:41 Ainsworth's awesome arrow brings Suns level Ben Ainsworth nails a terrific major in heavy traffic

00:43 Miller drills running captain's goal as contest heats up Touk Miller finishes with class to extend Gold Coast's final-term lead

00:34 Motlop magic sparks Blues to keep them alive Jesse Motlop nails a fantastic classy goal to keep Carlton in the contest

04:05 Last two mins: Suns denied upset win after late miss Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in round 23, 2023

06:39 Full post-match, R23: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 23's match against Carlton

08:34 Full post-match, R23: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 23's match against Gold Coast

08:57 Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton The Suns and Blues clash in round 23

14:15 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Carlton Extended highlights of the Suns and Blues clash in round 23

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

10 Jesse Hogan GWS

7 Tom Green GWS

4 Harry Himmelberg GWS

3 Brent Daniels GWS

2 Kieren Briggs GWS

2 Callan Ward GWS

2 Lachie Whitfield GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Daniels ignites Giants with impressive opening goal Brent Daniels mops up the spilled footy and breaks into open space to claim this stellar major

00:37 Greene launches cracking gem from outside 50m An unmanned Toby Greene collects the footy with a clear runway and connects on the long bomb

00:50 Coniglio steals spotlight with brilliant intercept goal Stephen Coniglio picks off a sloppy Bombers handball and makes them pay with this major

00:46 Hogan wreaks havoc with back-to-back majors GWS grows a giant lead as Jesse Hogan drills two set shots

00:33 Himmelberg exploits Dons' defensive lapse with stunning goal Harry Himmelberg waltzes into the forward 50 unmarked and nails this ripping major to pile on more pain

00:43 Bombers end scoring drought with two crucial goals Kyle Langford and Andrew Phillips combine for back-to-back goals in an effort to find a much-needed Dons spark

00:33 Lloyd celebrates farewell with dazzling beauty Daniel Lloyd electrifies Giants fans and teammates as he marks the footy and converts the set shot

00:30 McMullin makes history with first career major Toby McMullin finds the big sticks to secure the Giants' highest AFL scoreline

08:18 Highlights: GWS v Essendon The Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

07:32 Full post-match, R23: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 23's match against GWS

02:47 Hogan puts it all together in Giant nine-goal demolition Jesse Hogan is instrumental in his side's destruction with a massive haul of nine goals to go alongside a host of marks and disposals

07:22 Full post-match, R23: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 23's match against Essendon

13:59 Mini-Match: GWS v Essendon Extended highlights of the Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

St Kilda v Geelong

10 Jack Sinclair STK

8 Rowan Marshall STK

4 Callum Wilkie STK

3 Bradley Hill STK

2 Brad Crouch STK

2 Max King STK

1 Tom Stewart GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Saints take less than 30 seconds to make statement St Kilda comes out firing as Mitch Owens snares the first goal of the game within the opening minute

00:51 Cat's late sling tackle sparks fireworks early Tensions boil over after Mitch Duncan is penalised for this tackle on Jack Higgins

00:37 Silky Stengle always knows where the big sticks are Tyson Stengle shows his class with this stunning snap to give the Cats a much-needed major

00:34 Sharman soars as Saints fans roar Cooper Sharman plucks a beautiful mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

01:00 Marvel erupts after manic minute ends in Matteas magic A hot footy eventually makes its way to Mattaes Phillipou who slots a sizzling snap to send Saints fans into a frenzy

00:46 Crouch trickery ends in cracking Cooper clunk Brad Crouch feeds Jack Steele with a dazzling handball before the skipper finds Cooper Sharman for a high-flying mark

00:51 Tuohy's toe-poke helps Cats claw closer Zach Tuohy gives Geelong a small sniff with this crafty goal in the final term

00:51 Saints fans go wild after two daggers seal fate Rowan Marshall and Dan Butler provide the icing as St Kilda finishes in style

08:35 Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

04:28 Full post-match, R23: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 23's match against Geelong

09:03 Full post-match, R23: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 23's match against St Kilda

14:04 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Geelong Extended highlights of the Saints and Cats clash in round 23

Adelaide v Sydney

9 Nick Blakey SYD

9 Errol Gulden SYD

4 Isaac Heeney SYD

3 Rory Laird ADEL

2 Jake Soligo ADEL

2 Shane McAdam ADEL

1 Jordan Dawson ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Campbell goes big from beyond the arc Braeden Campbell nails this long-range effort to extend his side's lead heading into the second quarter

00:36 Wicks too slick with stellar snap Sam Wicks puts through this ripping goal to put his side back in front during the opening term

00:56 Heeney double blow continues Swans' roll Isaac Heeney boots back-to-back majors to further extend his side's lead early in the second term

00:29 Electric Papley steps up with slippery stunner Tom Papley slots this sensational dribble goal midway through the second quarter

00:56 Ridiculous Rankine lights up Adelaide Oval Izak Rankine's forward prowess is on show with this outrageous finish giving his side an ideal start to the third term

00:47 Bursting Blakey sets up McDonald for sizzling strike Nick Blakey produces an electric run from half-back and Logan McDonald finishes his work with a stellar finish

00:37 Explosive Crows go back-to-back to open the fourth Goals from Lachlan Murphy and Wayne Milera inside a minute of each other gives Adelaide a big sniff to start the final quarter

00:18 Is McCartin in trouble for this bump? Tom McCartin elects to bump in this incident which makes high contact with Shane McAdam

04:27 Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

01:14 Late Keays shot deemed to graze post in dramatic finish Adelaide Oval is rocked as Ben Keays celebrates a potential match-winner in front of fans before being denied by the goal umpire

08:54 Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney The Crows and Swans clash in round 23

06:16 Full post-match, R23: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 23's match against Adelaide

07:46 Full post-match, R23: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Sydney

13:45 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Sydney Extended highlights of the Crows and Swans clash in round 23

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

9 Marcus Bontempelli WB

9 Tim Kelly WCE

6 Jamie Cripps WCE

3 Oscar Allen WCE

2 Elliot Yeo WCE

1 James O'Donnell WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Cripps chips in with ripper as Eagles soar early Jamie Cripps nails this slick running goal to continue his side's hot start

00:30 Snappy Allen and Yeo putting on a show Two goals in quick succession from Oscar Allen and Elliot Yeo extends the Eagles' lead

00:42 Brave McGovern limps off after bruising collision Jeremy McGovern gets helped from the field following this massive collision late in the first quarter

00:47 Pressure Dogs prevail as Baker slams it home Oskar Baker rewards his side's forward pressure with this goal midway through the second term

00:50 Double delight edges Dogs in front Goals to Marcus Bontempelli and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan put the Bulldogs in front for the first time this afternoon

00:52 West is best with terrific power-punch Rhylee West delivers this ripping running goal to extend his side's lead during the third quarter

01:00 Cripps keeps on cooking as Eagles start to dream Jamie Cripps has a hand in three quick Eagles goals as they edge closer to a stunning upset

02:56 Five-star Cripps rips Dogs apart in massive upset Jamie Cripps kicks five goals as he leads his side off the bottom of the table with a seven-point victory

08:24 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23

08:15 Full post-match, R23: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 23's match against Western Bulldogs

09:51 Full post-match, R23: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 23's match against West Coast

14:31 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v West Coast Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23

Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 Jake Lever MELB

8 Jake Melksham MELB

6 Trent Rivers MELB

2 Jack Viney MELB

2 James Worpel HAW

1 Finn Maginness HAW

1 Karl Amon HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Hawks off to a stellar Day with opening major Hawthorn manages to break through the Demons' defence and is rewarded with this wide-open Will Day goal

00:33 Demons find scoring spark with Smith's gem An unmanned Joel Smith collects the footy in front of the big sticks and delivers Melbourne's first goal

00:37 Hustwaite electrifies crowd with first career goal Henry Hustwaite brings the hustle in his first AFL match with a marvelous tackle and set shot

00:33 Melksham nails thrilling toe-poke beauty A quick-thinking Jake Melksham soccers the spilled footy through for a goal

00:28 Breust brews exceptional major The Hawks execute a beautiful centre clearance and Luke Breust finishes the rest

00:37 Melksham delights with fabulous finish Jake Melksham hunts down the loose footy and blows past the Hawks defenders to slot this major

00:29 Pumped-up Oliver conjures gold at last Clayton Oliver gathers the footy and converts this super major as the Demons look home

00:37 Petracca piles on the pain with clinical goal The Demons take control of the game as Christian Petracca steals the footy and drives it home

07:01 Full post-match, R23: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Hawthorn

08:07 Highlights: Melbourne v Hawthorn The Demons and Hawks clash in round 23

07:05 Full post-match, R23: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 23's match against Melbourne

01:45 Lever shuts door on Hawks with rock-solid defensive display Jake Lever keeps Hawthorn at bay with another starring role in the Demons' backline

13:26 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Demons and Hawks clash in round 23

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters PORT

7 Caleb Serong FRE

4 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

4 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

3 Ollie Wines PORT

1 Connor Rozee PORT

1 Jeremy Finlayson PORT

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Freddy catches Farrell napping and makes him pay Michael Frederick applies a brilliant run-down tackle and nails the opener

00:39 Butters stuns all with magnificent backwards hook Zak Butters nails a sensational snap over his shoulder from the stoppage

00:38 Horne-Francis collects and delivers electric sizzler Jason Horne-Francis bursts away and finishes with class from the angle

00:36 Emmett nails special milestone moment Tom Emmett threads his first career goal in the big time

01:00 Freakish JHF flash brings sublime Finlayson curler Jeremy Finlayson nails a superb snap after Jason Horne-Francis' exhilarating play

00:37 Switkowski's cool finish keeps the door open Sam Switkowski snaps through a timely major after a swift Jye Amiss handball

08:35 Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide The Dockers and Power clash in round 23

08:31 Full post-match, R23: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Fremantle

10:00 Full post-match, R23: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 23's match against Port Adelaide

14:49 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Dockers and Power clash in round 23

LEADERBOARD

102 Zak Butters PORT

99 Nick Daicos COLL

96 Marcus Bontempelli WB

90 Christian Petracca MELB

82 Lachie Neale BL

81 Connor Rozee PORT

78 Errol Gulden SYD

77 Jack Sinclair STK

76 Caleb Serong FRE

74 Toby Greene GWS

73 Zach Merrett ESS

71 Noah Anderson GCFC

72 Jordan Dawson ADEL

63 Jai Newcombe HAW

63 Tim Taranto RICH

60 Patrick Cripps CARL

60 Jack Viney MELB

58 Luke Jackson FRE

56 Tom Liberatore WB

55 Dan Houston PORT