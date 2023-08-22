Jordan De Goey, Sam Walsh, Luke Shuey. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 24?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R24 ins and outs. Check it out.

Lachlan Gollant couldn't have done much more to demand selection after 16 goals in his past four SANFL games, with the versatile forward an ideal replacement for injured Shane McAdam (cheekbone) against West Coast this week. Forward/midfielder Luke Pedlar also made an impact when substituted into the game for Rory Sloane (eye) against Sydney and should be in consideration for the 22 this week. After their dramatic elimination from finals contention, the Crows may have sore bodies they consider resting. If rewarding SANFL form, Sam Berry (24 disposals and six clearances) and Jackson Hately (28 and eight inside 50s) are prominent contenders, while emergency Luke Nankervis could return after being dropped following four weeks in the team. – Nathan Schmook

R23 sub: Luke Pedlar (replaced Rory Sloane)

Luke Nankervis kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Linc McCarthy carrying a calf concern out of last Friday night's win over Collingwood, the obvious replacement to face St Kilda would appear to be Kai Lohmann. The exciting half-forward kicked two goals in the VFL at the weekend and has been in good form. Callum Ah Chee (back) will also have to prove his fitness and should he fall short, Jarryd Lyons could be elevated from the sub role, while wingmen Harry Sharp or James Tunstill could also be considered. – Michael Whiting

R23 sub: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Callum Ah Chee)

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the R21 VFL clash between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Although finals are guaranteed, an intriguing selection decision awaits coach Michael Voss ahead of Sunday's clash against the Giants. Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Kennedy (knee), Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Sam Walsh (hamstring) are all expected to be deemed fit to play, but do they? On one hand, the Blues would like to give four of their most important players crucial time to regain full fitness ahead of September. On the other, they also need to assess their best mix and ensure the balance is right going into their first finals campaign in a decade. Four inclusions – some who haven't played for a considerable stretch – would be a lot for an elimination final in a fortnight's time. Elsewhere, small forward Corey Durdin (shoulder) also put his hand up for selection with eight disposals and 11 tackles in his VFL return last weekend. He could be another handy player to have available in September. – Riley Beveridge

R23 sub: Ed Curnow (replaced David Cuningham)

Sam Walsh celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will be required to make at least one change with Jakob Ryan in concussion protocols and potentially a second if Nathan Murphy doesn't prove his fitness in time for Friday night. Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill will return after missing last Friday night's loss to Brisbane with minor issues. Fin Macrae and Josh Carmichael both put their hands up for another shot with strong showings in the VFL. Reef McInnes backed up his four goals against Geelong with four more in the VFL against Southport on the weekend. Ash Johnson finished with 2.2 from 10 marks. Ed Allan kept his name in contention for a debut. – Josh Gabelich

R23 sub: Mason Cox (replaced Jakob Ryan)

Learn More 01:37

The Bombers' finals chances are all but over as they look to bounce back from the dismal 126-point thrashing at the hands of Greater Western Sydney. There could be multiple changes for Friday night's meeting with Collingwood. Matt Guelfi (hamstring) was hurt against the Giants and seems likely to miss. Kaine Baldwin should come into consideration after being dropped. In the Bombers' last VFL game of the season, Nick Bryan (24 disposals, 42 hitouts and a goal) dominated, Will Setterfield (29 and a goal) impressed and Sam Weideman (26 and nine marks) had another good game in defence. James Stewart kicked five goals and Patrick Voss booted 2.3 as a group of players staked their claims for a senior spot. – Dejan Kalinic

R23 sub: Jake Stringer (replaced Matt Guelfi)

Learn More 02:12

Midfielder Will Brodie has been unable to break into the team since round seven, but an opening could present if Jaeger O'Meara is unavailable because of a calf injury. Brodie (30 disposals and five inside 50s) was Peel Thunder's best player at the weekend and has averaged 30 touches over his past three matches. Substitute Neil Erasmus could also be elevated into the 22. A vacancy in attack is likely after Bailey Banfield suffered an AC joint injury. Small forward Michael Walters is a likely option if he can recover from a minor calf injury in time, but Tom Emmett should retain his spot. If the Dockers need more size, ruckman Liam Reidy (28 hit-outs and a goal in the WAFL) could be used to free up Luke Jackson to spend more time forward. – Nathan Schmook

R23 sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced Jaeger O'Meara)

Will Brodie in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will make multiple changes ahead of a game that means little for them this season with finals now ruled out. Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Brad Close, Esava Ratugolea and Mitch Duncan are all out. It could open the door for a couple of debuts in round 24. Toby Conway is considered a key piece of the future and the young ruckman fired with 26 disposals and 21 disposals against Greater Western Sydney in the VFL. Mitch Hardie was taken in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft and is fighting for another contract. Could the SANFL product be considered after collecting 23 touches and seven clearances at GMHBA Stadium? Cooper Whyte and Ollie Dempsey also put their hands up for a spot with strong showings in the reserves. Rhys Stanley is a chance to be available for selection but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. – Josh Gabelich

R23 sub: Brandon Parfitt (replaced Esava Ratugolea)

Learn More 01:12

The Suns are not taking any chances in their final round against North Melbourne, ruling out Jack Lukosius (achilles) and Bailey Humphrey (finger), while Ben King (knee) will miss a third straight match. Chris Burgess continued another terrific season in the VFL with eight goals at the weekend, while Brodie McLaughlin continued to push for a debut after kicking another five. Darcy Macpherson could be elevated again, as could Elijah Hollands, who responded to being dropped with 31 disposals and one goal. – Michael Whiting

R23 sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced Lloyd Johnston)

Learn More 03:10

In the knowledge that a win will guarantee finals football, there is plenty at stake for the Giants ahead of this Sunday's clash with the Blues. Finn Callaghan (Achilles) will undergo a fitness test later this week, having dealt with soreness for the best part of a month now. Nick Haynes (illness) could also come back into the selection mix, while Xavier O'Halloran (thumb) is likely to return at some level this weekend. James Peatling (29 disposals, five tackles) and Aaron Cadman (nine disposals, three goals) were again among the most impressive at reserves level. However, how much will coach Adam Kingsley want to change a side fresh off a club-record 126-point victory last weekend? Don't expect too many alterations. – Riley Beveridge

R23 sub: Toby McMullin (replaced Toby Greene)

Learn More 03:29

Just like most of the season, Sam Mitchell has plenty of players putting their hands up for a spot in the final round of the season. Cooper Stephens hasn't played a game yet for Hawthorn but pressed his claim with 28 touches and nine clearances for Box Hill. Lloyd Meek fired in the VFL with 41 hitouts, 26 disposals and three goals after Max Ramsden got another AFL shot. Cam Mackenzie and Lachie Bramble were both busy against Frankston. Jai Newcombe is expected to return against Fremantle on Saturday, while Mitch Lewis is no guarantee to play. – Josh Gabelich

R23 sub: Jai Serong (replaced Max Ramsden)

Learn More 01:17

Premiership forward Bayley Fritsch looks a strong chance to return from a foot injury this week, giving the Demons' forward line a huge boost. Fellow forward Tom McDonald should also come back into the frame for a recall after his three-goal showing in his second game back at VFL level. Joel Smith and Adam Tomlinson could make way for one or both of the duo's return, however Smith's recent good form and versatility to play at either end of the ground would make him a good candidate to fill the sub role if he is pushed out. Michael Hibberd has entered concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL and won't be available until at least the first week of finals, while Ben Brown (knee) was a late withdrawal ahead of the VFL game and has been sidelined indefinitely. Charlie Spargo (25 disposals, 10 marks) and Taj Woewodin (21, one goal) impressed at the lower level on the weekend, but with no fresh injury concerns out of round 23, the Demons are unlikely to make too many changes. – Alison O'Connor

Learn More 01:22

More experience will go out of this Kangaroos side ahead of Saturday's final game of the season against the Suns, with Jack Ziebell (retired) and Luke McDonald (hamstring) both set to be unavailable. There are doubts Luke Davies-Uniacke (foot) will return, though veteran Liam Shiels (calf) is still hopeful of playing. Charlie Lazzaro (35 disposals, 12 tackles) and Miller Bergman (21 disposals, six marks) were impressive at VFL level and could win call-ups. – Riley Beveridge

R23 sub: Blake Drury (replaced Luke McDonald)

Jack Ziebell leaves the MCG after his final AFL game in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port will know by the time it plays Richmond at Adelaide Oval on Sunday whether it is a chance to finish second or third, with its final position depending on Brisbane's result the previous day. Lachie Jones would seem a good fit to come in for Ryan Burton (knee), while veteran Travis Boak could be a chance to get some extended game-time in ahead of finals with an increased role in the 22. Orazio Fantasia kicked four goals in the SANFL at the weekend, while Francis Evans – left out against Fremantle – kicked three to keep the pressure on the senior team. – Michael Whiting

R23 sub: Travis Boak (replaced Ryan Burton)

Learn More 02:12

Both Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin have now retired, leaving two significant holes in the Tiger line-up. For this final round of the season, Jacob Bauer should be in the frame for Riewoldt's spot in the 22, while one of Samson Ryan or Ben Miller could also be considered to play as a pure forward. Tyler Sonsie would have been almost first cab off the rank to come in for Cotchin, but has been handed a three-match suspension at the VFL Tribunal for striking. Rhyan Mansell and Sam Banks have been on the fringe of the AFL team this season and will be considered, while there's one final chance for Tom Brown to make his AFL debut this year. Both Noah Cumberland (concussion) and Matt Coulthard (shoulder) are tests. – Sarah Black

R23 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr (replaced Marlion Pickett)

Learn More 01:45

St Kilda has a settled team but Seb Ross looks set for a stint on the sidelines with another hamstring issue. Jack Billings was included in the AFL squad against Geelong but went back to Sandringham and finished with 24 touches and a goal. Nick Coffield was also named as an emergency and then gathered 21 disposals for Sandringham. Jack Hayes produced his best game since recovering from a knee reconstruction, kicking six goals against Williamstown. – Josh Gabelich

R23 sub: Hunter Clark (replaced Seb Ross)

Learn More 02:00

With a finals spot already locked in, Swans medicos will keep a close eye on Joel Amartey and Tom Papley this week as they manage hamstring issues ahead of the clash with Melbourne. Tom McCartin is free to play after he was successful at the Tribunal, which makes a return for Lewis Melican unlikely, while the versatile Aaron Francis was solid as a late replacement for Jack Buller last week and could hold his spot if more tall depth is needed. Corey Warner, Matt Roberts and Ryan Clarke continue to be standout performers in the twos and are jostling for a senior spot ahead of finals. – Martin Smith

R23 sub: Ryan Clarke (replaced Tom Papley)

Learn More 00:18

Retiring champions Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey are on track to return against Adelaide on Saturday night and farewell Eagles fans at Optus Stadium. Half-back/wingman Brady Hough should also return after missing last week with illness and the previous match when he was a late withdrawal. There will be at least one forced omission after premiership midfielder Elliot Yeo was suspended and suffered a hamstring injury. Midfielder Zane Trew carried his strong WAFL form up to AFL level with seven disposals in a quarter as the substitute. He could earn a position in the 22. – Nathan Schmook

R23 sub: Zane Trew (replaced Campbell Chesser)

Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey lead out the Eagles in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge is set to regain Tom Liberatore for Saturday night's must-win game against Geelong but will be without Taylor Duryea after the defender was suspended for one match. Jason Johannisen is no guarantee to play after missing the past fortnight with a calf. Toby McLean has been out of favour but fired again in the VFL, finishing with 32 disposals, 12 clearances, 10 tackles and two goals. Hayden Crozier, Tim O'Brien and Ryan Gardner are all back to full fitness and options behind the ball for the Dogs to consider. – Josh Gabelich

R23 sub: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Jack Macrae)