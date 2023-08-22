Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Jeremy McGovern is seen injured during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 24.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Elliott Himmelberg Hamstring Season Chayce Jones Foot Season Shane McAdam Cheekbone Season Andrew McPherson Quad TBC Nick Murray Knee Season Rory Sloane Eye Test Zac Taylor Foot Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

McAdam spent time in hospital this week after fracturing a cheekbone in Saturday night's clash against Sydney, ending his season. Sloane sustained an eye injury that saw him substituted out against the Swans, but the former skipper suffered no retina damage and will be assessed this week. McPherson returned from a quad injury via the SANFL but re-aggravated the issue in a tackling contest, requiring scans this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Season Will Ashcroft Knee Season Jack Gunston Knee TBC James Madden Shoulder Season Lincoln McCarthy Calf 1 week Carter Michael Quad TBC Daniel Rich Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Callum Ah Chee ran laps on Tuesday at training and was moving freely after his heavy fall against Collingwood last Friday night and is considered fine to play St Kilda this weekend. No such luck for McCarthy though, with the club taking no chances on his slight tweak ahead of finals. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Matthew Kennedy Knee Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Jack Silvagni Knee TBC Sam Walsh Hamstring Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Cerra, Kennedy, McGovern and Walsh to be fit this weekend, but could be tempted by the prospect of giving a few players a fortnight off before finals. Silvagni suffered a setback in the VFL and is expected to miss some time, while Corey Durdin (shoulder) made his return at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Daicos Knee TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Test Darcy Moore Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nathan Murphy Back/glute Test Jakob Ryan Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will regain Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill for Friday night's game against Essendon at the MCG after the pair missed the loss to Brisbane. Moore is closing in on a return but won't face the Bombers. Murphy will need to prove his fitness after copping some knocks against the Lions. Daicos is off crutches ahead of schedule and started bike, gym and pool-based exercise. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Massimo D'Ambrosio Knee Season Jayden Davey Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Zach Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 2-3 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot Test Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Jake Stringer and Jye Caldwell last week and James Stewart played in the VFL. However, Guelfi suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the loss to the Giants. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield AC joint Season Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Sean Darcy Ankle Season Nat Fyfe Foot Season Ethan Hughes Ankle Season Sebit Kuek Knee Season Jaeger O'Meara Calf Season Brandon Walker Knee Season Michael Walters Calf Test Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Banfield was substituted out against Port Adelaide with an AC joint injury and will consult with a specialist this week to see if surgery is required. The Dockers don't expect the injury to impact the forward's pre-season. Likewise O'Meara, who was unable to finish the game against Port because of a calf injury. Jye Amiss had a hip pointer issue that is not expected to sideline him, while Walters needs to get through main training to return in the final round. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Hamstring Season Jeremy Cameron AC joint Season Brad Close Ankle Season Jhye Clark Foot Season Tom Hawkins Hamstring Season Jack Henry Foot Season Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Gary Rohan Ankle Season Rhys Stanley Hip/Adductor Test Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong has opted to send Cameron, Rohan and Blicavs in for surgery after the Cats premiership defence ended last weekend. Hawkins has suffered another minor hamstring strain, while Ratugolea also strained his hamstring against St Kilda and Close injured his ankle. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Berry Shoulder Season Nick Holman Knee Season Bailey Humphrey Finger Season Joel Jeffrey Foot 1 week Jack Lukosius Achilles Season Ben King Knee Test Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Hamstring 1 week Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

No chances taken by the Suns ahead of the final round with young stars King, Lukosius and Humphrey already ruled out. Jeffrey and Uwland are hopeful of being back for the VFL finals campaign starting in less than a fortnight. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Finn Callaghan Achilles Test Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Nick Haynes Illness Test Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb Test Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Haynes this weekend, but there are still doubts as to Callaghan's fitness. O'Halloran is closing on a long-awaited return and could play at some level. Ryan Angwin (illness) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Frost Foot Season Changkuoth Jiath Groin Season Mitch Lewis Foot Test Jai Newcombe Hamstring Test Fionn O'Hara Knee Season Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Brandon Ryan Illness Test Chad Wingard Achilles Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Newcombe will return for the final game of the home and away season after missing last week due to hamstring tightness. Lewis is unlikely to play on Saturday but hasn't been ruled out just yet. Ryan is a chance to return after missing the past fortnight with illness after playing two games. Wingard has now undergone surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test Bayley Fritsch Foot Test Blake Howes Hand Season Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch (foot) has flown through his rebab and could be ready to return as soon as this weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but is expected to be available for selection this week. Young defender Daniel Turner (hand) returned at VFL level on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion Season Charlie Comben Ankle Season Luke Davies-Uniacke Foot TBC Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Cooper Harvey Shoulder Season Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Luke McDonald Hamstring TBC Liam Shiels Calf Test Jaidyn Stephenson Thumb Season George Wardlaw Hamstring Season Cam Zurhaar Ankle Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are unlikely to have Davies-Uniacke and McDonald available again this season, given this weekend will be the final game of 2023. Shiels could still return, having been sidelined for the last fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Knee TBC Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot 2 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Scott Lycett Knee 2-3 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 2-3 weeks Josh Sinn Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The big influx of players will come for the qualifying final with Dixon, Lycett and McKenzie all on track to be in the frame for then. Burton left the ground early in Sunday's win over Fremantle and is still yet to be given an official diagnosis. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Ankle 1-3 weeks Judson Clarke Shoulder Season Mate Colina Back Season Matt Coulthard Shoulder Test Noah Cumberland Concussion Test Josh Gibcus Hamstring Season Steely Green Appendix 1-3 weeks Tom Lynch Foot Season Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Tyler Sonsie VFL suspension TBC Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Sonsie has been sent directly to the VFL Tribunal for striking and is staring down the barrel of at least five weeks' suspension. Both Campbell and Green will be unavailable for VFL selection for at least this week, with the reserves side playing in a finals wildcard game. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Anthony Caminiti Concussion TBC Dougal Howard Wrist 1-2 weeks Zak Jones Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Seb Ross Hamstring 2 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Veteran midfielder Ross is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for St Kilda's first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Geelong on Saturday night. Howard is still at least two weeks away from returning from a broken wrist. Caminiti has entered concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Test Jack Buller TBC TBC Tom McCartin Suspension Finals week 2 Justin McInerney Calf 1 week Tom Papley Hamstring Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

A home final may be on the line against Melbourne on Sunday, but the Swans could take a conservative approach with Amartey and Papley as they manage hamstring issues ahead of finals. Buller was a late withdrawal last week due to an unspecified injury, while coach John Longmire indicated McInerney is not quite ready to return this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Back Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring Season Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin Season Reuben Ginbey Hamstring Season Shannon Hurn Achilles Test Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Dom Sheed Foot Season Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Jake Waterman Illness Season Connor West Knee Season Elliot Yeo Hamstring Season Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Shuey and Hurn this week as the champion pair push to return from hamstring and Achilles tendon issues respectively. Both are on track to play in their farewell match and took part in the bulk of Tuesday's training session. More midfield time than anticipated was to blame for Yeo suffering a hamstring injury that, along with a one-match suspension for rough conduct, will keep him out of his premiership teammates' farewell. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Sam Darcy Quad 1-2 weeks Mitch Hannan Achilles Indefinite Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks Arthur Jones Shoulder Indefinite Robbie McComb Concussion Test Jack Macrae Concussion TBC Tom Liberatore Concussion Test Roarke Smith Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Western Bulldogs will be without Macrae for Saturday night's must-win game against Geelong after the midfielder entered concussion protocols on Sunday afternoon. Liberatore is on track to return against the Cats after missing the loss to West Coast due to concussion. Johannisen is set to miss a third game due to a calf injury. Darcy is still sidelined with a deep quad cork. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list