Jeremy McGovern is seen injured during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2023.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 24.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Foot  Season
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Elliott Himmelberg  Hamstring  Season
 Chayce Jones  Foot  Season
 Shane McAdam  Cheekbone  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  TBC
 Nick Murray  Knee  Season
 Rory Sloane  Eye  Test
 Zac Taylor  Foot  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

McAdam spent time in hospital this week after fracturing a cheekbone in Saturday night's clash against Sydney, ending his season. Sloane sustained an eye injury that saw him substituted out against the Swans, but the former skipper suffered no retina damage and will be assessed this week. McPherson returned from a quad injury via the SANFL but re-aggravated the issue in a tackling contest, requiring scans this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Shoulder  Season
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Jack Gunston  Knee  TBC
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Lincoln McCarthy  Calf  1 week
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  3 weeks
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Callum Ah Chee ran laps on Tuesday at training and was moving freely after his heavy fall against Collingwood last Friday night and is considered fine to play St Kilda this weekend. No such luck for McCarthy though, with the club taking no chances on his slight tweak ahead of finals.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  TBC
 Sam Walsh  Hamstring  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Cerra, Kennedy, McGovern and Walsh to be fit this weekend, but could be tempted by the prospect of giving a few players a fortnight off before finals. Silvagni suffered a setback in the VFL and is expected to miss some time, while Corey Durdin (shoulder) made his return at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Daicos  Knee  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Test
 Darcy Moore  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Back/glute  Test
 Jakob Ryan  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will regain Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill for Friday night's game against Essendon at the MCG after the pair missed the loss to Brisbane. Moore is closing in on a return but won't face the Bombers. Murphy will need to prove his fitness after copping some knocks against the Lions. Daicos is off crutches ahead of schedule and started bike, gym and pool-based exercise. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Massimo D'Ambrosio  Knee  Season
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  Test
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Jake Stringer and Jye Caldwell last week and James Stewart played in the VFL. However, Guelfi suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the loss to the Giants. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  AC joint  Season
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Season
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  Season
 Ethan Hughes  Ankle  Season
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Jaeger O'Meara  Calf  Season
 Brandon Walker  Knee  Season
 Michael Walters  Calf   Test
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Banfield was substituted out against Port Adelaide with an AC joint injury and will consult with a specialist this week to see if surgery is required. The Dockers don't expect the injury to impact the forward's pre-season. Likewise O'Meara, who was unable to finish the game against Port because of a calf injury. Jye Amiss had a hip pointer issue that is not expected to sideline him, while Walters needs to get through main training to return in the final round. Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Hamstring  Season
 Jeremy Cameron  AC joint  Season
 Brad Close  Ankle  Season
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Season
 Tom Hawkins  Hamstring  Season
 Jack Henry  Foot  Season
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Esava Ratugolea  Hamstring  Season
 Gary Rohan  Ankle  Season
 Rhys Stanley  Hip/Adductor  Test
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong has opted to send Cameron, Rohan and Blicavs in for surgery after the Cats premiership defence ended last weekend. Hawkins has suffered another minor hamstring strain, while Ratugolea also strained his hamstring against St Kilda and Close injured his ankle.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Nick Holman  Knee  Season
 Bailey Humphrey  Finger  Season
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  1 week
 Jack Lukosius  Achilles  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Test
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Hamstring   1 week
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

No chances taken by the Suns ahead of the final round with young stars King, Lukosius and Humphrey already ruled out. Jeffrey and Uwland are hopeful of being back for the VFL finals campaign starting in less than a fortnight. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Finn Callaghan  Achilles  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Nick Haynes  Illness  Test
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  Test
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Haynes this weekend, but there are still doubts as to Callaghan's fitness. O'Halloran is closing on a long-awaited return and could play at some level. Ryan Angwin (illness) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Frost  Foot  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Foot  Test
 Jai Newcombe  Hamstring  Test
 Fionn O'Hara  Knee  Season
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
 Brandon Ryan  Illness  Test
 Chad Wingard  Achilles  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Newcombe will return for the final game of the home and away season after missing last week due to hamstring tightness. Lewis is unlikely to play on Saturday but hasn't been ruled out just yet. Ryan is a chance to return after missing the past fortnight with illness after playing two games. Wingard has now undergone surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  Test
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch (foot) has flown through his rebab and could be ready to return as soon as this weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but is expected to be available for selection this week. Young defender Daniel Turner (hand) returned at VFL level on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  Season
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  Season
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Foot  TBC
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Cooper Harvey  Shoulder  Season
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Luke McDonald  Hamstring  TBC
 Liam Shiels  Calf  Test
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Thumb  Season
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  Season
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are unlikely to have Davies-Uniacke and McDonald available again this season, given this weekend will be the final game of 2023. Shiels could still return, having been sidelined for the last fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Burton  Knee  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  2 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Scott Lycett  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The big influx of players will come for the qualifying final with Dixon, Lycett and McKenzie all on track to be in the frame for then. Burton left the ground early in Sunday's win over Fremantle and is still yet to be given an official diagnosis. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Judson Clarke  Shoulder  Season
 Mate Colina  Back  Season
 Matt Coulthard  Shoulder  Test
 Noah Cumberland  Concussion  Test
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  Season
 Steely Green  Appendix  1-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Tyler Sonsie  VFL suspension  TBC
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Sonsie has been sent directly to the VFL Tribunal for striking and is staring down the barrel of at least five weeks' suspension. Both Campbell and Green will be unavailable for VFL selection for at least this week, with the reserves side playing in a finals wildcard game. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Anthony Caminiti Concussion  TBC
 Dougal Howard  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  2 weeks
 James Van Es  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

Veteran midfielder Ross is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for St Kilda's first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Geelong on Saturday night. Howard is still at least two weeks away from returning from a broken wrist. Caminiti has entered concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Buller  TBC  TBC
 Tom McCartin  Suspension  Finals week 2
 Justin McInerney  Calf  1 week
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

A home final may be on the line against Melbourne on Sunday, but the Swans could take a conservative approach with Amartey and Papley as they manage hamstring issues ahead of finals. Buller was a late withdrawal last week due to an unspecified injury, while coach John Longmire indicated McInerney is not quite ready to return this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Back  Season
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  Season
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  Season
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  Season
 Shannon Hurn  Achilles  Test
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Dom Sheed  Foot  Season
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Season
 Connor West  Knee  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  Season
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Shuey and Hurn this week as the champion pair push to return from hamstring and Achilles tendon issues respectively. Both are on track to play in their farewell match and took part in the bulk of Tuesday's training session. More midfield time than anticipated was to blame for Yeo suffering a hamstring injury that, along with a one-match suspension for rough conduct, will keep him out of his premiership teammates' farewell. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Sam Darcy  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Achilles  Indefinite
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Arthur Jones  Shoulder  Indefinite
 Robbie McComb  Concussion  Test
 Jack Macrae  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Liberatore  Concussion  Test
 Roarke Smith  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 22, 2023

Early prognosis

The Western Bulldogs will be without Macrae for Saturday night's must-win game against Geelong after the midfielder entered concussion protocols on Sunday afternoon. Liberatore is on track to return against the Cats after missing the loss to West Coast due to concussion. Johannisen is set to miss a third game due to a calf injury. Darcy is still sidelined with a deep quad cork. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 