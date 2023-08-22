Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 24.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Hamstring
|Season
|Chayce Jones
|Foot
|Season
|Shane McAdam
|Cheekbone
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|TBC
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|Test
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
McAdam spent time in hospital this week after fracturing a cheekbone in Saturday night's clash against Sydney, ending his season. Sloane sustained an eye injury that saw him substituted out against the Swans, but the former skipper suffered no retina damage and will be assessed this week. McPherson returned from a quad injury via the SANFL but re-aggravated the issue in a tackling contest, requiring scans this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|TBC
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Calf
|1 week
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Callum Ah Chee ran laps on Tuesday at training and was moving freely after his heavy fall against Collingwood last Friday night and is considered fine to play St Kilda this weekend. No such luck for McCarthy though, with the club taking no chances on his slight tweak ahead of finals. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Cerra, Kennedy, McGovern and Walsh to be fit this weekend, but could be tempted by the prospect of giving a few players a fortnight off before finals. Silvagni suffered a setback in the VFL and is expected to miss some time, while Corey Durdin (shoulder) made his return at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Back/glute
|Test
|Jakob Ryan
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood will regain Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill for Friday night's game against Essendon at the MCG after the pair missed the loss to Brisbane. Moore is closing in on a return but won't face the Bombers. Murphy will need to prove his fitness after copping some knocks against the Lions. Daicos is off crutches ahead of schedule and started bike, gym and pool-based exercise. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|Test
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Jake Stringer and Jye Caldwell last week and James Stewart played in the VFL. However, Guelfi suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the loss to the Giants. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|AC joint
|Season
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Season
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|Season
|Ethan Hughes
|Ankle
|Season
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Calf
|Season
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Walters
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Banfield was substituted out against Port Adelaide with an AC joint injury and will consult with a specialist this week to see if surgery is required. The Dockers don't expect the injury to impact the forward's pre-season. Likewise O'Meara, who was unable to finish the game against Port because of a calf injury. Jye Amiss had a hip pointer issue that is not expected to sideline him, while Walters needs to get through main training to return in the final round. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Blicavs
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jeremy Cameron
|AC joint
|Season
|Brad Close
|Ankle
|Season
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Hawkins
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Season
|Gary Rohan
|Ankle
|Season
|Rhys Stanley
|Hip/Adductor
|Test
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong has opted to send Cameron, Rohan and Blicavs in for surgery after the Cats premiership defence ended last weekend. Hawkins has suffered another minor hamstring strain, while Ratugolea also strained his hamstring against St Kilda and Close injured his ankle. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Humphrey
|Finger
|Season
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|1 week
|Jack Lukosius
|Achilles
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Test
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
No chances taken by the Suns ahead of the final round with young stars King, Lukosius and Humphrey already ruled out. Jeffrey and Uwland are hopeful of being back for the VFL finals campaign starting in less than a fortnight. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Finn Callaghan
|Achilles
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Nick Haynes
|Illness
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants should regain Haynes this weekend, but there are still doubts as to Callaghan's fitness. O'Halloran is closing on a long-awaited return and could play at some level. Ryan Angwin (illness) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Frost
|Foot
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Foot
|Test
|Jai Newcombe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Fionn O'Hara
|Knee
|Season
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Brandon Ryan
|Illness
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Newcombe will return for the final game of the home and away season after missing last week due to hamstring tightness. Lewis is unlikely to play on Saturday but hasn't been ruled out just yet. Ryan is a chance to return after missing the past fortnight with illness after playing two games. Wingard has now undergone surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Fritsch (foot) has flown through his rebab and could be ready to return as soon as this weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but is expected to be available for selection this week. Young defender Daniel Turner (hand) returned at VFL level on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|Season
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Foot
|TBC
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke McDonald
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|Test
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Thumb
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|Season
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are unlikely to have Davies-Uniacke and McDonald available again this season, given this weekend will be the final game of 2023. Shiels could still return, having been sidelined for the last fortnight. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The big influx of players will come for the qualifying final with Dixon, Lycett and McKenzie all on track to be in the frame for then. Burton left the ground early in Sunday's win over Fremantle and is still yet to be given an official diagnosis. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|Shoulder
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Season
|Matt Coulthard
|Shoulder
|Test
|Noah Cumberland
|Concussion
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|Season
|Steely Green
|Appendix
|1-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Tyler Sonsie
|VFL suspension
|TBC
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Sonsie has been sent directly to the VFL Tribunal for striking and is staring down the barrel of at least five weeks' suspension. Both Campbell and Green will be unavailable for VFL selection for at least this week, with the reserves side playing in a finals wildcard game. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Anthony Caminiti
|Concussion
|TBC
|Dougal Howard
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
Veteran midfielder Ross is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for St Kilda's first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Geelong on Saturday night. Howard is still at least two weeks away from returning from a broken wrist. Caminiti has entered concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Buller
|TBC
|TBC
|Tom McCartin
|Suspension
|Finals week 2
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|1 week
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
A home final may be on the line against Melbourne on Sunday, but the Swans could take a conservative approach with Amartey and Papley as they manage hamstring issues ahead of finals. Buller was a late withdrawal last week due to an unspecified injury, while coach John Longmire indicated McInerney is not quite ready to return this week. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Back
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Shannon Hurn
|Achilles
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|Season
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Season
|Connor West
|Knee
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
All eyes are on Shuey and Hurn this week as the champion pair push to return from hamstring and Achilles tendon issues respectively. Both are on track to play in their farewell match and took part in the bulk of Tuesday's training session. More midfield time than anticipated was to blame for Yeo suffering a hamstring injury that, along with a one-match suspension for rough conduct, will keep him out of his premiership teammates' farewell. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Arthur Jones
|Shoulder
|Indefinite
|Robbie McComb
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Macrae
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 22, 2023
Early prognosis
The Western Bulldogs will be without Macrae for Saturday night's must-win game against Geelong after the midfielder entered concussion protocols on Sunday afternoon. Liberatore is on track to return against the Cats after missing the loss to West Coast due to concussion. Johannisen is set to miss a third game due to a calf injury. Darcy is still sidelined with a deep quad cork. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list