MATURE age trio Josh Chatfield, Mutaz El Nour and Bailey Van De Heuvel are among another 35 prospects to be invited to test at the AFL's state Draft Combines in October.

The League had already announced the first group of 20 players who had claimed state Combine invitations when it released the national list of 61 prospects.

There will now be a total of 55 players hoping to impress at the state Combines in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Chatfield has averaged 11 disposals and five marks a game for Footscray's VFL side, with two standout games against Gold Coast (four goals) and Geelong (three goals) coming earlier in the year.

El Nour has been on the radar of clubs as a mid-season rookie option in recent seasons after impressing for Richmond's VFL side as an intercept defender, while Van De Heuval is a 25-year-old key defender who has caught interest for Geelong's VFL side.

He shapes as a mature-ager clubs will consider, particularly given the dearth of key backs in the competition and demand for them to fill roles.

Melbourne's father-son prospect Kynan Brown, the son of former Demon Nathan, will be attending the state Combine in Melbourne after a consistent season in the midfield, while draft bolter Charlie Edwards has also won enough nominations to be invited to test after a strong run of form.

GWS Academy key forward Charlie McCormack is in the state screening group, as is South Australian tall Liam Fawcett, who began the season in starring form.

Tew Jiath, the younger brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth, has been named as part of the state Combine list after a run of exciting form for Gippsland Power.

As reported in Inside Trading earlier this month, Jiath is pushing up draft boards with a late block of performances that have excited scouts.

2023 STATE COMBINE LIST

Thomas

Anastasopoulos

31-05-05 

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Oliver

Badr

04-06-05 

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kynan

Brown

13-01-05

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Will

Brown

16-06-05 

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Hugh

Byrne

19-10-05 

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Lachlan

Cabor

28-09-05

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Ry

Cantwell

16-08-05

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Lachlan

Charleson

29-01-05 

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Josh

Chatfield

02-08-00

VIC C

Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Jack

Cocking

27-01-05 

WA

East Fremantle

Jed

Dignan

03-02-05 

SA

North Adelaide

Boston

Dowling

08-04-05 

VIC C

Oakleigh Chargers

Charlie

Edwards

18-05-05

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Mutaz

El Nour

14-08-01 

VIC M

Richmond (VFL)

Logan

Evans

07-10-05

SA

Norwood

Liam

Fawcett

22-04-05

SA

Central District

Kristian

Ferronato

19-01-05 

VIC M

Northern Knights

Joe

Fonti

24-12-04

WA

Claremont

Harrison

Francis

19-06-05

SA

Glenelg

Hugo

Garcia

22-05-05 

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Oscar

Gawith

23-05-05 

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Jacob

Grant

18-07-05

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Charlton

Harrop

13-07-05 

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Oscar

Hine-Baston

18-10-04 

WA

Perth

Alex

Holt

28-01-05

SA

Sturt

Ben

Hopkins

28-07-05

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Tew

Jiath

02-03-05 

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Odin

Jones

20-09-05 

WA

West Perth

Luker

Kentfield

10-09-05

WA

Subiaco

Brayden

Laplanche

30-11-05 

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Coen

Livingstone

25-05-05 

WA

Perth

Henry

Maerschel

11-10-05 

SA

Sturt

Caleb

May

13-05-05

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Charlie

McCormack

02-04-05

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Heath

Ollington

10-12-04

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Geordie

Payne

06-11-05

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Joe

Pike

17-05-05 

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Oliver

Poole

18-03-05 

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Loch

Rawlinson

01-06-05 

SA

Sturt

Michael

Rudd

14-05-05 

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Kobe

Shipp

12-05-05

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Luca

Slade

03-11-05

SA

Sturt

Oskar

Smartt

26-10-05 

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Lachlan

Smith

05-10-05 

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Patrick

Snell

18-07-05

NT/QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Mahmoud

Taha

04-11-05 

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Harvey

Thomas

08-08-05 

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy/
Oakleigh Chargers

Cooper

Trembath

17-10-05 

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Orlando

Turner

15-05-05

NT/SA

NT Academy/Norwood

Bailey

Van De Heuvel

31-07-98

VIC C

Geelong Cats (VFL)

Sam

van Rooyen

24-02-05

WA

Claremont

Riley

Weatherill

21-11-05

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Nick

Williams

02-05-04 

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Riley

Wills

08-07-04

WA

Subiaco

Billy

Wilson

16-06-05

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays