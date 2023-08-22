A total of 55 players have been invited to state Draft Combines in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia

Mutaz El Nour, Bailey Van De Heuvel and Josh Chatfield. Pictures: AFL Photos/GeelongFC

MATURE age trio Josh Chatfield, Mutaz El Nour and Bailey Van De Heuvel are among another 35 prospects to be invited to test at the AFL's state Draft Combines in October.

The League had already announced the first group of 20 players who had claimed state Combine invitations when it released the national list of 61 prospects.

There will now be a total of 55 players hoping to impress at the state Combines in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Chatfield has averaged 11 disposals and five marks a game for Footscray's VFL side, with two standout games against Gold Coast (four goals) and Geelong (three goals) coming earlier in the year.

El Nour has been on the radar of clubs as a mid-season rookie option in recent seasons after impressing for Richmond's VFL side as an intercept defender, while Van De Heuval is a 25-year-old key defender who has caught interest for Geelong's VFL side.

Learn More 33:36

He shapes as a mature-ager clubs will consider, particularly given the dearth of key backs in the competition and demand for them to fill roles.

Melbourne's father-son prospect Kynan Brown, the son of former Demon Nathan, will be attending the state Combine in Melbourne after a consistent season in the midfield, while draft bolter Charlie Edwards has also won enough nominations to be invited to test after a strong run of form.

GWS Academy key forward Charlie McCormack is in the state screening group, as is South Australian tall Liam Fawcett, who began the season in starring form.

Tew Jiath, the younger brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth, has been named as part of the state Combine list after a run of exciting form for Gippsland Power.

As reported in Inside Trading earlier this month, Jiath is pushing up draft boards with a late block of performances that have excited scouts.

2023 STATE COMBINE LIST