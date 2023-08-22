Greg Swann says Damien Hardwick's arrival as Gold Coast coach will add extra spice to the QClash rivalry

Brisbane CEO Greg Swann speaks with reporters in November 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick's appointment at Gold Coast has drawn some attention from rivals Brisbane, with CEO Greg Swann saying the premiership coach's addition to the Queensland footy landscape was "good for the game".

Hardwick was rolled out on Monday as the successor to Stuart Dew, signing a six-year deal the Suns hope will deliver their first premiership.

Speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of the Lions' final round home game against St Kilda, Swann said Hardwick's appointment was a "big story" in the state.

"He's been a super successful coach and will give them a good profile," Swann said.

"I think it is good for the game, no doubt about it.

"And it'll be good for our rivalry too, I think he'll understand the QClash is building and there's always a bit of niggle.

"The first one he's in charge of next year I'd say it'll be on."

Damien Hardwick on August 21, 2023 after his unveiling as Gold Coast's new coach. Picture: Getty Images

While Swann praised Gold Coast's announcement of the three-time premiership coach, he was less complementary about the city when asked whether Brisbane could play at Heritage Bank Stadium while the Gabba is redeveloped from 2026 ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

"We don't want to go down there," Swann said.

"We're the Brisbane Lions, not the Gold Coast Lions.

"Everything's on the table, but we don't want to play down there."

The club's training base at Springfield and a possible redevelopment of the Brisbane Showgrounds loom as the two best options for the Lions while they're without a home ground for up to four years.