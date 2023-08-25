You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Scott Lycett celebrates after the R10 match between Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide and Narrm/Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

It's Wildcard Round in the VFL as teams in seventh to 10th place on the ladder after the home and away season battle it out for the final two spots in this year's finals series. Reigning premier Casey will face North Melbourne, while Collingwood takes on Richmond, with both games on Sunday afternoon. The highest-ranked winner in Wildcard Round will advance to the finals series as the seventh-placed team, while the lowest-ranked winner will be eighth.

>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

SANFL

The final round of the home and away season promises to be a beauty, with three teams still in contention for the minor premiership. Top side Glenelg is in the box seat ahead of a match against South Adelaide, but Adelaide (which meets Norwood) and Sturt (up against North Adelaide) can still ascend to the summit if things fall their way.

WAFL

In a monumental final round, East Fremantle and Subiaco will battle it out in a huge top-of-the-table clash, with the Sharks aiming to clinch their first minor premiership since 1998, while Peel Thunder, Claremont and West Perth are fighting it out for the last two finals positions.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Wildcard Round

Sunday, August 27

Collingwood v Richmond, Swinburne Centre, 12pm AEST

Casey v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 2.45pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, August 26

Glenelg v South Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Sturt, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Port Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v West Adelaide, Woodville Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Norwood v Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 20

Saturday, August 26

West Coast v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 10.30am AWST

Swan Districts v Peel Thunder, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v East Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v East Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.40pm AWST