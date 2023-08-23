Simon Goodwin will coach Melbourne until the end of 2026 after inking a fresh contract extension

Simon Goodwin (centre) with Jack Viney (left) after Melbourne's win over Richmond in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership coach Simon Goodwin will guide the Demons until at least the end of 2026 after signing a two-year contract extension.

Goodwin was already signed until the end of 2024 but the club moved to extend his tenure by another two seasons after the Demons locked in a third successive top-four finish after the home and away season.

When the latest contract expires, Goodwin will have coached Melbourne for 10 years and could surpass Neale Daniher in third place among the Demons' longest-serving coaches.

He has already led Melbourne in 156 games since taking the reins ahead of the 2017 season, for a 59 per cent winning record (92 wins, 63 losses, one draw).

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn lift the 2021 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin said it was "an absolute privilege" to coach the Demons.

"I’ve said it from the time I walked through the door; we are an incredibly proud club, with such great history, and I feel blessed to be able to do this job," he said.

"It takes so many great people to make a football club, from players to staff, to CEO and Board, to members and supporters. It’s everyone, connected and aligned, and I’m just lucky enough to be steering the ship."

Simon Goodwin speaks to his players during Melbourne's clash with Brisbane in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert said he was thrilled to lock Goodwin away for the next three seasons.

“Simon is a passionate, dedicated Melbourne person, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him leading our AFL team for the next three years,” Pert said.

"His care and commitment, to not only his players and coaches but the broader club, is unwavering. Since arriving in 2014, Simon has developed incredibly strong relationships and fostered a culture our people feel proud to be part of. He truly embodies the Demon Spirit."