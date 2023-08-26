North Melbourne lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with a 35-point win over Gold Coast

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has broken a 20-game losing streak with a career-high nine goals from Nick Larkey inspiring the Kangaroos to a 35-point upset over the Gold Coast.

The Kangaroos didn't hit the lead until early in the third quarter before powering ahead to win 20.12 (132) to 14.13 (97) on Saturday afternoon at Blundstone Arena.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The result lifts the club off the bottom of the ladder into second last, meaning they will forego the No.1 draft pick, pending the result of the West Coast and Adelaide clash on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos could still finish last and keep the top pick if the last-placed Eagles topple the Crows.

Learn More 08:39

Larkey passed his previous career-high of seven with a set shot close to goal in the final quarter after earlier keeping North Melbourne in the contest during a bright Suns' start.

He picked up three goals in the all-important third quarter, as well as two goal assists for the match and 21 disposals.

Learn More 02:44

Larkey, who has mounted an increasingly strong case for All-Australian selection with 20 goals in his last three games, iced the match with his ninth moments before the final siren.

It was the first time the Kangaroos - wooden spooners in 2021 and 2022 - have scored more than 100 points this year and just their third win of the season.

Learn More 00:42

The Suns finish the year with nine wins and in 15th position on the ladder.

North Melbourne's Bailey Scott and Sun Matt Rowell were busy, finishing with an equal game-high 33 possessions.

Gold Coast had a 26-15 lead at quarter-time after kicking the first three goals of the match, two of those off the boot of Sam Flanders.

Learn More 00:42

They slotted the first three of the second term before the Kangaroos hit back with a run of four, which included three to Larkey who also set up Curtis Taylor.

Tempers flared after Rowell crunched North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin in a legal tackle, with the Suns taking a six-point lead into the main break.

Learn More 00:42

North Melbourne hit the lead for the first time early in the third quarter courtesy of an Eddie Ford goal and surged to an 85-63 lead heading into the last term.

Roos put tanking talk to bed

If this week's discussions about the Kangaroos 'tanking' was gaining any traction, they put it to bed once and for all against the Suns. North was a game clear at the bottom of the ladder after West Coast claimed a third win last weekend, which meant if the Roos were to lose again on Saturday, they would secure one of the most hyped No.1 picks in history in Harley Reid come November. But North was clearly having none of it, with the Kangaroos now avoiding a third straight wooden spoon - if West Coast lose on Saturday night - with the morale-boosting win.

Charlie Lazzaro and Jy Simpkin celebrate after North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Another day, another Sheezel milestone

Harry Sheezel added another feather to his cap in what has been nothing short of an extraordinary first season. Just last week he collected an equal career-best 37 touches to surpass Nick Daicos for the most disposals ever in a debut season, and after starting the day on 593 touches, he clocked the 600-disposal milestone during the opening quarter against Gold Coast. He finished with an impressive 29 disposals at 93.1 per cent efficiency. It's been some debut year for the 19-year-old, who is one of the favourites to take out this year's Rising Star award.

Larkey looms large

A week after booting a bag of six goals - and five the week prior - Nick Larkey ended his season on a high with a career-best nine-goal haul against Gold Coast. It takes the Roos spearhead's season tally to 71, and firmly puts his name in the All-Australian conversation. Larkey's remarkable accuracy and consistency stands out above all else - he has a 70.5 per cent goal accuracy and averaged 2.8 goals per game this season, which both rank as elite.

Learn More 00:41

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Flanders delights early with toe-poke spectacle Sam Flanders connects boot to ball on a beautiful read of the bouncing footy and is rewarded with this opening goal

00:41 Rosas produces splendid strike amidst sloppy Roos defence An unmanned Malcolm Rosas collects the loose footy inside the forward 50 and delivers this stunning goal

00:42 Miller dishes up fabulous snap Touk Miller hunts down the spilled footy and quickly boots the ball through the big sticks

00:41 Roos excite with Goldstein and Larkey special Todd Goldstein wins a critical contest for the footy before handballing to Nick Larkey for this brilliant finish

00:42 Rowell ruffles Roos' feathers with strong tackle The Suns and Kangaroos engage in a heated scuffle after this Matt Rowell tackle

00:42 Simpkin punishes Suns' defensive lapse with running gem Jy Simpkin takes all the time he needs to line up the footy and drill this goal

00:38 Howe ignites with soaring snap The Kangaroos continue to grow a dominant lead as Daniel Howe quickly slams the footy on his boot to secure this major

08:39 Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 24

10:57 Full post-match, R24: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 24's match against Gold Coast

05:57 Full post-match, R24: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 24's match against North Melbourne

02:44 Monstrous Larkey shines with nine in career-best haul Sharpshooter Nick Larkey ends his season on a high with a new personal best of nine goals

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 7.6 13.7 20.12 (132)

GOLD COAST 4.2 8.6 10.9 14.13 (97)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 9, Ford 3, Curtis 2, Corr, Greenwood, Howe, Simpkin, Taylor, Tucker

Gold Coast: Rosas 3, Casboult 2, Flanders 2, Chol 2, Atkins, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Swallow

BEST

North Melbourne: Larkey, Simpkin, Sheezel, Thomas, Scott, McKay

Gold Coast: Flanders, Ellis, Rowell, Rosas, Miller

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Taylor (TBC)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe (replaced Curtis Taylor in the third quarter)

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins (replaced Sean Lemmens in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Blundstone Arena