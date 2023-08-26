NORTH Melbourne has broken a 20-game losing streak with a career-high nine goals from Nick Larkey inspiring the Kangaroos to a 35-point upset over the Gold Coast.
The Kangaroos didn't hit the lead until early in the third quarter before powering ahead to win 20.12 (132) to 14.13 (97) on Saturday afternoon at Blundstone Arena.
The result lifts the club off the bottom of the ladder into second last, meaning they will forego the No.1 draft pick, pending the result of the West Coast and Adelaide clash on Saturday night.
The Kangaroos could still finish last and keep the top pick if the last-placed Eagles topple the Crows.
Larkey passed his previous career-high of seven with a set shot close to goal in the final quarter after earlier keeping North Melbourne in the contest during a bright Suns' start.
He picked up three goals in the all-important third quarter, as well as two goal assists for the match and 21 disposals.
Larkey, who has mounted an increasingly strong case for All-Australian selection with 20 goals in his last three games, iced the match with his ninth moments before the final siren.
It was the first time the Kangaroos - wooden spooners in 2021 and 2022 - have scored more than 100 points this year and just their third win of the season.
The Suns finish the year with nine wins and in 15th position on the ladder.
North Melbourne's Bailey Scott and Sun Matt Rowell were busy, finishing with an equal game-high 33 possessions.
Gold Coast had a 26-15 lead at quarter-time after kicking the first three goals of the match, two of those off the boot of Sam Flanders.
They slotted the first three of the second term before the Kangaroos hit back with a run of four, which included three to Larkey who also set up Curtis Taylor.
Tempers flared after Rowell crunched North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin in a legal tackle, with the Suns taking a six-point lead into the main break.
North Melbourne hit the lead for the first time early in the third quarter courtesy of an Eddie Ford goal and surged to an 85-63 lead heading into the last term.
Roos put tanking talk to bed
If this week's discussions about the Kangaroos 'tanking' was gaining any traction, they put it to bed once and for all against the Suns. North was a game clear at the bottom of the ladder after West Coast claimed a third win last weekend, which meant if the Roos were to lose again on Saturday, they would secure one of the most hyped No.1 picks in history in Harley Reid come November. But North was clearly having none of it, with the Kangaroos now avoiding a third straight wooden spoon - if West Coast lose on Saturday night - with the morale-boosting win.
Another day, another Sheezel milestone
Harry Sheezel added another feather to his cap in what has been nothing short of an extraordinary first season. Just last week he collected an equal career-best 37 touches to surpass Nick Daicos for the most disposals ever in a debut season, and after starting the day on 593 touches, he clocked the 600-disposal milestone during the opening quarter against Gold Coast. He finished with an impressive 29 disposals at 93.1 per cent efficiency. It's been some debut year for the 19-year-old, who is one of the favourites to take out this year's Rising Star award.
Larkey looms large
A week after booting a bag of six goals - and five the week prior - Nick Larkey ended his season on a high with a career-best nine-goal haul against Gold Coast. It takes the Roos spearhead's season tally to 71, and firmly puts his name in the All-Australian conversation. Larkey's remarkable accuracy and consistency stands out above all else - he has a 70.5 per cent goal accuracy and averaged 2.8 goals per game this season, which both rank as elite.
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 7.6 13.7 20.12 (132)
GOLD COAST 4.2 8.6 10.9 14.13 (97)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Larkey 9, Ford 3, Curtis 2, Corr, Greenwood, Howe, Simpkin, Taylor, Tucker
Gold Coast: Rosas 3, Casboult 2, Flanders 2, Chol 2, Atkins, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Swallow
BEST
North Melbourne: Larkey, Simpkin, Sheezel, Thomas, Scott, McKay
Gold Coast: Flanders, Ellis, Rowell, Rosas, Miller
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Taylor (TBC)
Gold Coast: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe (replaced Curtis Taylor in the third quarter)
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins (replaced Sean Lemmens in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Blundstone Arena