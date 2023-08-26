Wayward kicking looked like costing Brisbane but it did enough to overcome a spirited St Kilda

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has finished the home and away season in second place and guaranteed itself two home finals after defeating a determined St Kilda at the Gabba on Saturday.

The result was up for grabs late but the Lions' home ground and crowd support pulled them over the line in the 9.18 (72) to 9.6 (60) result.

It was all Brisbane early as it dominated inside 50s through the first term, but wayward, sometimes atrocious, kicking at goal cost it dearly and left just a one-point difference at quarter-time.

The Lions straightened up somewhat in the second, but their 14-point lead at half-time should have been greater considering they had nine more scoring shots than the Saints.

When play resumed after the long break it was St Kilda that raised the fight, kicking the first three goals of the third quarter to take the lead.

Brisbane answered the challenge but there was still just one straight kick - or six behinds as it were - in the contest at the final change.

Then it was the Lions' turn to lift a level, applying pressure all around the ground and giving their opponents no room to breathe, and while the Saints kept pushing forward at every opportunity they couldn't bridge the gap.

BRISBANE 2.8 4.11 7.11 9.18 (72)

ST KILDA 3.1 3.3 7.5 9.6 (60)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 2, Cameron 2, Zorko, Rayner, McInerney, McCluggage, Fletcher

St Kilda: Membrey 3, Wood, Phillipou, Hayes, Gresham, Crouch, Butler

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann (replaced Jarryd Lyons in the fourth quarter)

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes (replaced Josh Battle at half-time)