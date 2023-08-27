MELBOURNE has denied Sydney a home final with a hard-fought 21-point win, but the Demons will be sweating on some injury worries.
The Dees came from 17 points down midway through the third quarter to record an 11.11 (77) to 7.14 (56) victory at the SCG on Sunday.
But the win, which came with Melbourne already confirmed to finish fourth and face Collingwood in a qualifying final, may have come at a cost.
Jake Melksham was substituted with a suspected knee injury, while Bayley Fritsch (foot) and Jake Bowey (shoulder) were both hurt during the game.
Christian Petracca (29 disposals and a goal) and Jack Viney (29) starred for the Dees and Fritsch kicked five on return despite the injury scare.
Errol Gulden (42 disposals and two goals) and Callum Mills (30 and one) were enormous for the Swans, who will finish seventh or eighth.
More to come
SYDNEY 2.5 3.8 7.12 7.14 (56)
MELBOURNE 3.2 5.4 7.8 11.11 (77)
GOALS
Sydney: Gulden 2, Wicks, Warner, Mills, McLean, McDonald
Melbourne: Fritsch 5, Melksham 2, van Rooyen, Pickett, Petracca, Brayshaw
BEST
Sydney: Gulden, Mills, Parker, Warner, McCartin
Melbourne: Petracca, Fritsch, Viney, May, Brayshaw
INJURIES
Sydney: Nil
Melbourne: Fritsch (foot), Melksham (leg), Bowey (shoulder)
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Tom Papley (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Ryan Clarke
Melbourne: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Aaron Francis (unused)
Melbourne: Bailey Laurie (replaced Jake Melksham in third quarter)
Crowd: 41,753 at the SCG