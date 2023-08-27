The Demons powered past the Swans at the SCG

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has denied Sydney a home final with a hard-fought 21-point win, but the Demons will be sweating on some injury worries.

The Dees came from 17 points down midway through the third quarter to record an 11.11 (77) to 7.14 (56) victory at the SCG on Sunday.

SWANS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

But the win, which came with Melbourne already confirmed to finish fourth and face Collingwood in a qualifying final, may have come at a cost.

Jake Melksham was substituted with a suspected knee injury, while Bayley Fritsch (foot) and Jake Bowey (shoulder) were both hurt during the game.

Christian Petracca (29 disposals and a goal) and Jack Viney (29) starred for the Dees and Fritsch kicked five on return despite the injury scare.

Errol Gulden (42 disposals and two goals) and Callum Mills (30 and one) were enormous for the Swans, who will finish seventh or eighth.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Gulden makes the difficult look easy in scorching strike The Swans stitch together an expert centre clearance and are rewarded with this Errol Gulden major

00:42 Melksham musters early goal in style Jake Melksham keeps the footy in play with an impressive mark and converts the goal with a quick snap

00:34 Brilliant Swans defence leads to Mills' beauty Sydney intercepts the footy and sets up Callum Mills for a fine finish

00:34 Brayshaw dishes up red-hot snag Angus Brayshaw collects the footy out the back of the contest and quickly throws the ball on his boot to secure this major

02:51 Buddy celebrated in touching lap of honour Sydney farewells a champion of the game as Lance Franklin undertakes a lap of honour at half-time

00:33 Demons sweat after Fritsch injury scare Bayley Fritsch leaves the field for an injury assessment after an awkward landing in the contest

00:27 Potential trouble for Warner after dangerous tackle Chad Warner is pinned for a dangerous tackle on Jake Bowey

00:29 Petracca class on show as comeback looms Christian Petracca gives the Demons a much-needed scoring spark with this impressive goal

SYDNEY 2.5 3.8 7.12 7.14 (56)

MELBOURNE 3.2 5.4 7.8 11.11 (77)

GOALS

Sydney: Gulden 2, Wicks, Warner, Mills, McLean, McDonald

Melbourne: Fritsch 5, Melksham 2, van Rooyen, Pickett, Petracca, Brayshaw

BEST

Sydney: Gulden, Mills, Parker, Warner, McCartin

Melbourne: Petracca, Fritsch, Viney, May, Brayshaw

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Melbourne: Fritsch (foot), Melksham (leg), Bowey (shoulder)

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Tom Papley (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Ryan Clarke

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Aaron Francis (unused)

Melbourne: Bailey Laurie (replaced Jake Melksham in third quarter)

Crowd: 41,753 at the SCG