Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has denied Sydney a home final with a hard-fought 21-point win, but the Demons will be sweating on some injury worries.

The Dees came from 17 points down midway through the third quarter to record an 11.11 (77) to 7.14 (56) victory at the SCG on Sunday.

SWANS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

But the win, which came with Melbourne already confirmed to finish fourth and face Collingwood in a qualifying final, may have come at a cost.

Jake Melksham was substituted with a suspected knee injury, while Bayley Fritsch (foot) and Jake Bowey (shoulder) were both hurt during the game.

Christian Petracca (29 disposals and a goal) and Jack Viney (29) starred for the Dees and Fritsch kicked five on return despite the injury scare.

Errol Gulden (42 disposals and two goals) and Callum Mills (30 and one) were enormous for the Swans, who will finish seventh or eighth.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Gulden makes the difficult look easy in scorching strike

    The Swans stitch together an expert centre clearance and are rewarded with this Errol Gulden major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Melksham musters early goal in style

    Jake Melksham keeps the footy in play with an impressive mark and converts the goal with a quick snap

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Brilliant Swans defence leads to Mills' beauty

    Sydney intercepts the footy and sets up Callum Mills for a fine finish

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Brayshaw dishes up red-hot snag

    Angus Brayshaw collects the footy out the back of the contest and quickly throws the ball on his boot to secure this major

    AFL
  • 02:51

    Buddy celebrated in touching lap of honour

    Sydney farewells a champion of the game as Lance Franklin undertakes a lap of honour at half-time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Demons sweat after Fritsch injury scare

    Bayley Fritsch leaves the field for an injury assessment after an awkward landing in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Potential trouble for Warner after dangerous tackle

    Chad Warner is pinned for a dangerous tackle on Jake Bowey

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Petracca class on show as comeback looms

    Christian Petracca gives the Demons a much-needed scoring spark with this impressive goal

    AFL

SYDNEY                   2.5     3.8     7.12       7.14 (56)
MELBOURNE           3.2     5.4      7.8      11.11 (77)

GOALS 
Sydney: Gulden 2, Wicks, Warner, Mills, McLean, McDonald
Melbourne: Fritsch 5, Melksham 2, van Rooyen, Pickett, Petracca, Brayshaw

BEST 
Sydney: Gulden, Mills, Parker, Warner, McCartin
Melbourne: Petracca, Fritsch, Viney, May, Brayshaw

INJURIES 
Sydney: Nil
Melbourne: Fritsch (foot), Melksham (leg), Bowey (shoulder)

LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Tom Papley (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Ryan Clarke
Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES 
Sydney: Aaron Francis (unused)
Melbourne: Bailey Laurie (replaced Jake Melksham in third quarter)

Crowd: 41,753 at the SCG