Port Adelaide is set to welcome back four key talls ahead of its finals campaign

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FRESH off securing a top-four finish, Port Adelaide is set to receive a personnel boost head of its first final, with four key players expected to be ready for the Power's finals campaign.

The Power defeated Richmond to finish the home and away season in third place on the ladder and did so without key forwards Charlie Dixon (knee) and Todd Marshall (hip), defender Trent McKenzie (knee), and ruckman Scott Lycett (knee).

Coach Ken Hinkley says the influential four will be available for Port's first final.

"We're going to be in a pretty healthy position come the first week of the finals," Hinkley said after the Power's 31-point win over Richmond on Sunday.

"It's a great time to refresh and recharge for your players, for your coaches, for everyone involved.

"But then also I think the nervousness, the anxiety part, starts to build pretty quick that you're coming into a big part of the season, but we look forward to that.

"I'm not frightened of it. I mean, it's a bit scary playing finals but you earnt the right and you have just got to embrace the opportunities."

Richmond caretaker coach Andrew McQualter says he'll interview for the Tigers' coaching job, buoyed by his stint as caretaker.

He expects a formal interview within a fortnight after ending his stretch as interim coach with seven wins and six losses.

McQualter, who took over after Damien Hardwick's shock mid-season departure, says he has learnt much in the past three months.

"We just had to keep building the team and keep everyone together, get everyone on the same page," he said post-game.

"Dimma (Hardwick) has done such a great job for this club for so long that it's a big hole when he left.

"The fact that we kept everyone together and motivated was probably the thing that I'm most proud of as a group that we were able to achieve."

McQualter, who previously served Richmond as a development and assistant coach, relished being in the top job.

"I have loved the opportunity I have been given, feel like I have grown a lot in the last three months," he said.

"Like any time you start a new job, even though I had seen it first-hand for a while, I was pretty green.

"So I have learnt a lot, been really well supported and I have loved every minute of it."

McQualter's interview for the permanent job will follow player exit meetings.

"I will interview next week or the week after," he said.

"All the attention has just been on the game and the team at this stage, just preparing the players each week.

"So we'll do our (player) exit interviews as per normal over the next few days and our VFL team lost today which means they're out as well, the season is over for our club."