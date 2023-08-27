Follow all the action from Sunday's round 24 games

Follow it LIVE: Port Adelaide v Richmond from 12pm ACST

WITH its top-four spot already locked up, Port Adelaide eyes a third straight win when it hosts Richmond on Sunday.

The Power will finish in the top four, but exactly where remains to be seen ahead of their clash with the Tigers.

POWER v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Port is coming off back-to-back wins and will be aiming to make it three straight heading into the finals.

Dylan Williams comes out of Port's side, with former captain Travis Boak recalled.

Richmond has made several changes including dropped pair Kamdyn McIntosh and Marlion Pickett, while retired champs Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin also come out of last week's side.

James Trezise and Tom Brown will make their debuts for Richmond.

Learn More 03:02

Melbourne will also finish in the top four and makes the trip to the SCG to face Sydney.

The Demons (15-7) are among the premiership contenders, while the Swans (12-1-9) will play finals, although they can finish as high as fifth.

SWANS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Sydney welcomes back Tom Papley, while fellow forward Joel Amartey comes into the team for Aaron Francis.

Demon Bayley Fritsch will play his first game since breaking his foot in round 16, and defender Daniel Turner comes in for his first match of the season in place of Adam Tomlinson.

Learn More 02:53

Greater Western Sydney must win to make the finals when it heads to Marvel Stadium to take on a red-hot Carlton in the final match of the season.

The Giants sit in ninth spot, on equal points with the Western Bulldogs but with a lower percentage.

A win will ensure the Giants jump the Bulldogs, but it won't come easy with Carlton entering the match on the back of a nine-game winning streak.

BLUES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Patrick Cripps is out of the Blues' side in a huge blow, while Marc Pittonet, Caleb Marchbank (both omitted) and Sam Docherty (calf) are also out.

However Carlton will welcome back some big names including Adam Cerra, Sam Walsh and Mitch McGovern.

Ryan Angwin comes in for the Giants in place of Josh Fahey.