Fans make the most of last chance to farewell superstar Lance Franklin at the SCG

Lance Franklin farewells the crowd during the round 24 match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG, August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY fans have given Lance Franklin a rousing send-off as the retired great completed a lap of honour at half-time of Sunday’s match against Melbourne.

The Swans faithful cheered, clapped and waved passionately to pay tribute to Franklin as he walked around the SCG boundary line with his wife Jesinta and their two children.

"Pretty overwhelmed," Franklin said when asked how he felt about the raucous response from the packed house.

Franklin was stepping back into the public eye for the first time since announcing his retirement with immediate effect on July 31 after sustaining a calf injury against Essendon two days earlier.

The former Sydney and Hawthorn forward did not attend the press conference that confirmed his retirement, with Swans coach John Longmire and CEO Tom Harley fronting up to honour him.

Lance Franklin and family during the round 24 match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG, August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But fans embraced the opportunity to show Franklin their appreciation of a remarkable career that included 172 matches in 10 seasons with the Swans after 182 games for Hawthorn.

Spectators were also able to write messages of thanks to their retiring hero on a wall outside the Swans’ headquarters a short walk away from their home turf.

Lance Franklin acknowledges fans during the round 24 match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG, August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After debuting in 2005, Franklin kicked 1066 goals in 354 matches to sit fourth on the list of the all-time leading VFL/AFL goalkickers.

The spearhead set off wild scenes at the SCG last season when he became just the sixth player to reach 1000 VFL/AFL goals.

Franklin won two premierships with Hawthorn before moving to Sydney on a landmark nine-year deal.

The 36-year-old is an eight-time All-Australian and a four-time Coleman Medal winner.