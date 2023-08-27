Sliding Doors is back for a special Sunday edition ... and Damo's got plenty to say

IF making two Grand Finals from nine seasons is an excellent record ...

IT'S THE end of the home-and-away season and Damian Barrett is back with a special Sunday edition of Sliding Doors.

With 10 teams already thinking about next season and eight eyeing September, no one and NO CLUB is safe.

So put your seatbelt on, strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride as Damo takes off the gloves and takes aim at your team.

IF ...

I was Matty Nicks ...

THEN ...

I would be suggesting an all-of-club attendance at the Collingwood-Melbourne MCG qualifying final, to ram home what could have been. Yes, there was valid reason to be aggrieved at officialdom after the Ben Keays non-goal decision, but too many opportunities were not seized, including one-kick losses to Collingwood (twice), Brisbane and Melbourne. Would've been capable of causing major damage in September.

IF ..

the Lions have twice before under Chris Fagan completed a home-and-away season in second position (2019 and 2020) ...

THEN ...

this second-placing feels a lot different. No excuses for this one to not end in a Grand Final. Everything to this point has come together as planned.

IF ...

after a nine-win streak, fifth spot on the ladder couldn't be improved upon nor lessened regardless of result of Sunday night's game against GWS ...

THEN ...

no need to worry about the loss. Walsh, Cerra and McGovern got a game. Charlie secured a second consecutive Coleman Medal. But after Toby's post-match comments (see below, under the AFL category), Jacob Weitering is going to have a very, very nervous period.

Learn More 00:51

IF ...

Jordy De Goey ripped apart the 2018 finals series with 12 goals (two in a QF, three in a SF, four in a PF and three in a GF) ...

THEN ...

he's primed to do the same in 2023. Rested/managed in round 23, returned for round 24 and was best-afield in a match where the Pies re-established their manic ball-movement.

IF ...

David Barham has been prepared to allow Kevin Sheedy to stay as a Bombers director for the 11 months since he made the astonishing public comments that he wanted James Hird and not Brad Scott as coach ...

THEN ...

Barham's commitment to a new Essendon under his watch were words only. Not much has changed between seasons. It was a disastrous final two rounds against GWS and Collingwood, where the combined losing margin was 196 points.

IF ...

the Crows were the "standout" team to finish outside the top eight ...

THEN ...

the Dockers also need to forensically analyse why they went from winning a final in 2022 to finishing 14th. Yes, I know this team has a youthful profile, but the 2023 season was nowhere near acceptable.

IF ...

Isaac Smith's last game in 2022 saw a Norm Smith medal draped round his neck and his last game of 2023 reaped 36 disposals (after a solid full season) ...

THEN ...

even at 34 (35 late December) it would be worth a rival club offering him a contract for 2024. Certainly not the silliest idea.

Learn More 01:10

IF ...

Dimma reckons "80 per cent of our first premiership side" is already Suns-listed ...

THEN ...

he's kidding himself. Too flaky, this group. Forty points up before losing in round 23. A dreadful loss to North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday. Just nine wins for the year. Going to need a lot of reinforcements.

IF ...

Tom Green wasn't already a bona fide member of the game's elite midfielders before the home-and-away season's closing match ...

THEN ...

he officially entered it on Sunday night. What a player, and barely getting started.

IF ...

James Sicily hadn't missed four matches for suspension - one for hitting Anthony Caminiti and a still-hard-to-believe three for a tackle on Hugh McCluggage, which the officiating umpire felt was worthy a free kick his way ...

THEN ...

he would be a certainty to secure a second consecutive Peter Crimmins Medal. Jai Newcombe missed just one game, and Will Day two. Sicily closed out the year with another brilliant performance against Freo on Saturday.

IF ...

10 weeks ago someone dared say that Melbourne's premiership hopes might rest with Jake Melksham ...

THEN ...

that person would've been ridiculed. Didn't play in the 11 weeks before returning in round 16. But at nearly 32 years of age in his 14th AFL season, he helped transform a sputtering forward line into a premiership-contending one. Scans on the knee he damaged at the SCG on Sunday will be the most important medical screenings of the Demons' year. It already doesn't look good.

IF ...

Harry Sheezel had an extraordinary debut season ...

THEN ...

there surely can be only one winner of the North best-and-fairest: Nick Larkey. His 71-goal return in a team that jammed 20 consecutive losses between wins was even more extraordinary than Sheezel's feats.

IF ...

Ollie Wines won the Brownlow in 2021 ...

THEN ...

another Port midfielder could so again this year. Zak Butters and Connor Rozee were brilliant right to the very end of home-and-away competition. Take your pick as to who was best afield in a grinding, gritty win against Richmond on Sunday.

IF ...

Cotch and Jack played their last games as Tigers in round 23 ...

THEN ...

we won't know for some time yet if round 24 was Dusty's final one. Yes, I know he's contracted for 2024, but only when the upcoming trade period comes and goes will we know for sure where this all-time great will be in 2024, with Dimma already in his head.

IF ...

Tim Membrey missed the first five matches and was also absent between rounds nine and 22 ...

THEN ...

what a bonus that he has now got three matches back into his system. Was good with three goals against the Lions on Saturday and looms large for the Saints' first final.

IF ...

there were six consecutive wins in rounds 18 to 23 ...

THEN ...

a reality-check hit like a Jack Viney tackle in the final game. Love what they've done, the Swans. But they're in the bottom four of the 2023 top eight for a reason.

IF ...

Tim Kelly doesn't win the Eagles' best-and-fairest award in 2023 ...

THEN ...

to me, that would be a bigger shock than Adam Simpson being retained as coach.

IF ...

making two Grand Finals from nine seasons is an excellent record ...

THEN ...

the ninth season of that reign should not pass without the greatest of internal scrutiny, which is something this club hasn't liked doing since handing the keys - and everything else pertaining to all operations - to Bevo. Something is very wrong, particularly if Bailey Smith asks for a move.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

post-match Sunday night Toby Greene said: "I don’t know, he might be in trouble, I think I got in trouble for that so we will see how it goes," ...

THEN ...

it's going to be an intriguing day for the AFL's Match Review Office. Jacob Weitering in the spotlight.