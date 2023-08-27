Eddie Ford has been named the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 24

Eddie Ford celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne forward Eddie Ford has become the third Kangaroo to earn an AFL Rising Star nomination this year.

Ford was named the nominee for round 24 after impressing in North's surprise 35-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had 19 disposals, eight marks and kicked three goals in the Kangaroos' third win of the season.

After playing in 21 straight losses since making his debut in 2021, it also marked Ford's win in the AFL.

Eddie Ford celebrates North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Ford played 14 AFL games this season, finishing the campaign with 12 goals.

He also booted three goals against Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 21.

Ford joins Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw as Kangaroos who have been nominated for the AFL Rising Star this year.

North, Brisbane and West Coast each had three nominees in 2023.

The winning of the Rising Star for this year will be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

Round 20: Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)

Round 21: Ollie Hollands (Carlton)

Round 22: Elijah Hewett (West Coast)

Round 23: Matt Johnson (Fremantle)

Round 24: Eddie Ford (North Melbourne)