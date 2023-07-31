Mac Andrew is the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 20

Mac Andrew takes a mark during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Mac Andrew has landed the round 20 AFL Rising Star nomination after his strong performance in the QClash.

Andrew helped the Suns end a nine-game losing streak to Brisbane with Saturday's 41-point victory at Heritage Bank Stadium.

He had 14 disposals, seven marks (including a game-high three contested) and six intercept possessions.

Andrew, pick No.5 in the 2021 AFL Draft, has put together a good run of form after a difficult start to the year.

He was suspended for the first two games of the season after being charged for driving under the influence of alcohol over his Christmas break, and then copped a one-match sanction for missing a recovery session in May.

Speaking last week, Andrew said he had learned a lot from his second season in the League.

"I just learned to not take my opportunity for granted, the opportunity I have in front of me," he said.

"And to just be grateful for the job I get to do every day.

"I'm still learning and everyone around me is still helping with that; the leaders, the coaching staff, the playing group, they've all supported me."

Andrew is the Suns' second nominee this year, joining Bailey Humphrey (round nine).

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

Round 20: Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)