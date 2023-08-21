Matthew Johnson stands the mark during the match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TALENTED Fremantle midfielder Matt Johnson has been recognised for an impressive season with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 23.

Johnson, who was taken by the Dockers with pick No.21 in 2021, produced one of his best games for the season in the Dockers' 16-point loss to Port Adelaide.

The big-bodied midfielder collected 19 disposals at 89.5 per cent efficiency, took seven marks and had three score involvements at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The WA product made his debut in round three this season and has played all but two games after he was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Brisbane's Dayne Zorko earlier in the season.

Sunday's loss keeps Fremantle in 14th spot on the ladder, with its final game this weekend against Hawthorn at the MCG.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

Round 20: Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)

Round 21: Ollie Hollands (Carlton)

Round 22: Elijah Hewett (West Coast)