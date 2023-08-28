Darren joins The Traders to celebrate his AFL Fantasy Classic win

Zach Merrett in action during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HEADING into the final round of the season with a 57-point lead and with second place coming, Darren Carr was able to make the right moves to win himself a Toyota HiLux valued at up to $70,000.

Making Zach Merrett (146) his vice captain on Friday night was a defining move as Jonathon, coach of second-placed Fleabaggers, ended up with Jordan Dawson (105) in what proved to be an exciting finish on Saturday night. Jonathon had already made up some ground with Sam Flanders (146) as his genius trade in but his captain didn't reach the heights of Darren's choice.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the round that was and look back at the year with the Fantasy MVP awarded to Marcus Bontempelli.

There's plenty of reflection and fun for one last time this season on The Traders' traditional Mad Monday episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

2:30 - Warnie slid outside of the top 13,000 much to Calvin's amusement.

6:45 - End-of-season under-achievers Josh Dunkley, Jack Steele and Tim Taranto cop rockets.

10:05 - Zach Merrett was a great VC choice for the competition winner, but where was he in Calvin's Captains?

14:45 - The move to bring in Taylor Walker against the Eagles was a masterstroke.

17:30 - Finn Maginness didn't affect the scoring of Andrew Brayshaw or Caleb Serong.

21:40 - Darren Carr, the coach of Wise Ocean PODs, chats about his Toyota HiLux winning year.

26:45 - Watching the season-defining Eagles v Crows game with new recruit Shannon Hurn was how Darren celebrated his birthday.

30:30 - Zak Butters was Darren's best pick of this year.

33:00 - The Dane Swan Medal for the Fantasy MVP is awarded to Marcus Bontempelli.

36:15 - Warnie is reminded that he said no ruck will average more than 100.

39:00 - Herry Sheezel takes out the Michael Barlow Medal for the Cash Cow of the Year.

43:00 - The boys review some of the average draft picks that stood out ... both good and bad.

46:15 - Scott's aflfantasywrapped.com website has been updated for 2023.

49:30 - James Sicily featured in the boys' worst captain scores.

53:50 - Calvin suggest Brodie Grundy will be one of his first picks in 2023.

