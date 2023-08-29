Jake Melksham holds his knee during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Shoulder  Season
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Jack Gunston  Knee  TBC
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Lincoln McCarthy  Calf  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  2 weeks
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

McCarthy is the main watch for Brisbane ahead of facing Port Adelaide. The half-forward trained on Tuesday and, barring any mishaps, should be fine to take his place. There was no sign of Gunston though, who would appear long odds to be available.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Collarbone  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

There are no concerns over Patrick Cripps or Sam Docherty, who both missed round 24 with 'soreness'. Acres has been cleared of a fracture to his collarbone, but will still need to be managed through the bye in order to play. Adam Cerra, Mitch McGovern and Sam Walsh all made it through last week's game, having returned from respective hamstring injuries. Silvagni won't play in the side's elimination final, while Kennedy will give himself every chance over the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Carmichael  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Nick Daicos  Knee  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Reef McInnes  Collarbone  TBC
 Darcy Moore  Hamstring  Test
 Nathan Murphy  Back/glute  Test
 Jakob Ryan  Concussion  Test
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood's depth took a hit in the VFL on Sunday with Carmichael suffering a concussion and McInnes hurting his collarbone. Moore and Murphy are expected to be available against Melbourne, while Daicos has started to increase his training load and should be ready for the second final. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Toby Bedford  Suspension  Week two of finals
 Finn Callaghan  Achilles  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Nick Haynes  Illness  Test
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  Test
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  Test
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will give Taylor every chance to recover from a low-grade hamstring strain for the first final, while Callaghan will also need to spend the next fortnight proving his fitness having missed the last four weeks with Achilles soreness. O'Halloran should be available, after taking part in a scratch match back in Sydney over the weekend. Bedford is challenging his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  Season
 Michael Hibberd  Concussion  Test
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Jake Melksham  Knee  Season
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

The Demons' worst fears were realised on Monday when scans confirmed in-form forward Melksham had sustained an ACL injury. Dunstan also ruptured his ACL in he VFL at the weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) missed again. Hibberd will need to get the all-clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available for selection. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  2 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Scott Lycett  Knee  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Hard to know this far out, but Lycett and McKenzie would appear to be chances to face Brisbane. Dixon seems more unlikely, but still has time to get enough work in to face the Lions. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Concussion  TBC
 Anthony Caminiti  Concussion  Test
 Olli Hotton  Groin  Season
 Dougal Howard  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  Season
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Angus McLennan  Back  Season
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 James Van Es  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Battle has entered concussion protocols following a head knock in last Saturday's loss to Brisbane. The Saints are hopeful he will be available for their elimination final. Caminiti is expected to be available. Ross and Howard are both racing the clock to be fit to face Greater Western Sydney.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buller  TBC  TBC
 Justin McInerney  Calf  Test
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Despite a physically intense clash against Melbourne, the Swans had no new injuries. Papley was close to facing the Demons but wasn't risked, giving him every chance of being ready for the elimination final. McInerney should also be close after being a test for round 24. - Howard Kimber

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 