Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|TBC
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Calf
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
McCarthy is the main watch for Brisbane ahead of facing Port Adelaide. The half-forward trained on Tuesday and, barring any mishaps, should be fine to take his place. There was no sign of Gunston though, who would appear long odds to be available. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Collarbone
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
There are no concerns over Patrick Cripps or Sam Docherty, who both missed round 24 with 'soreness'. Acres has been cleared of a fracture to his collarbone, but will still need to be managed through the bye in order to play. Adam Cerra, Mitch McGovern and Sam Walsh all made it through last week's game, having returned from respective hamstring injuries. Silvagni won't play in the side's elimination final, while Kennedy will give himself every chance over the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Collarbone
|TBC
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan Murphy
|Back/glute
|Test
|Jakob Ryan
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood's depth took a hit in the VFL on Sunday with Carmichael suffering a concussion and McInnes hurting his collarbone. Moore and Murphy are expected to be available against Melbourne, while Daicos has started to increase his training load and should be ready for the second final. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Toby Bedford
|Suspension
|Week two of finals
|Finn Callaghan
|Achilles
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Nick Haynes
|Illness
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|Test
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will give Taylor every chance to recover from a low-grade hamstring strain for the first final, while Callaghan will also need to spend the next fortnight proving his fitness having missed the last four weeks with Achilles soreness. O'Halloran should be available, after taking part in a scratch match back in Sydney over the weekend. Bedford is challenging his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Hibberd
|Concussion
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
The Demons' worst fears were realised on Monday when scans confirmed in-form forward Melksham had sustained an ACL injury. Dunstan also ruptured his ACL in he VFL at the weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) missed again. Hibberd will need to get the all-clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available for selection. – Alison O’Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
Hard to know this far out, but Lycett and McKenzie would appear to be chances to face Brisbane. Dixon seems more unlikely, but still has time to get enough work in to face the Lions. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Battle
|Concussion
|TBC
|Anthony Caminiti
|Concussion
|Test
|Olli Hotton
|Groin
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Season
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
Battle has entered concussion protocols following a head knock in last Saturday's loss to Brisbane. The Saints are hopeful he will be available for their elimination final. Caminiti is expected to be available. Ross and Howard are both racing the clock to be fit to face Greater Western Sydney. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|TBC
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 29, 2023
Early prognosis
Despite a physically intense clash against Melbourne, the Swans had no new injuries. Papley was close to facing the Demons but wasn't risked, giving him every chance of being ready for the elimination final. McInerney should also be close after being a test for round 24. - Howard Kimber
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list