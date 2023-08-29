Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Jake Melksham holds his knee during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Season Will Ashcroft Knee Season Jack Gunston Knee TBC James Madden Shoulder Season Lincoln McCarthy Calf Test Carter Michael Quad TBC Daniel Rich Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

McCarthy is the main watch for Brisbane ahead of facing Port Adelaide. The half-forward trained on Tuesday and, barring any mishaps, should be fine to take his place. There was no sign of Gunston though, who would appear long odds to be available. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Collarbone Test Matthew Kennedy Knee Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Jack Silvagni Knee 2-3 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

There are no concerns over Patrick Cripps or Sam Docherty, who both missed round 24 with 'soreness'. Acres has been cleared of a fracture to his collarbone, but will still need to be managed through the bye in order to play. Adam Cerra, Mitch McGovern and Sam Walsh all made it through last week's game, having returned from respective hamstring injuries. Silvagni won't play in the side's elimination final, while Kennedy will give himself every chance over the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Carmichael Concussion 1-2 weeks Nick Daicos Knee TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Reef McInnes Collarbone TBC Darcy Moore Hamstring Test Nathan Murphy Back/glute Test Jakob Ryan Concussion Test Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood's depth took a hit in the VFL on Sunday with Carmichael suffering a concussion and McInnes hurting his collarbone. Moore and Murphy are expected to be available against Melbourne, while Daicos has started to increase his training load and should be ready for the second final. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Toby Bedford Suspension Week two of finals Finn Callaghan Achilles Test Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Nick Haynes Illness Test Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb Test Sam Taylor Hamstring Test Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will give Taylor every chance to recover from a low-grade hamstring strain for the first final, while Callaghan will also need to spend the next fortnight proving his fitness having missed the last four weeks with Achilles soreness. O'Halloran should be available, after taking part in a scratch match back in Sydney over the weekend. Bedford is challenging his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test Luke Dunstan Knee Season Michael Hibberd Concussion Test Blake Howes Hand Season Jake Melksham Knee Season Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

The Demons' worst fears were realised on Monday when scans confirmed in-form forward Melksham had sustained an ACL injury. Dunstan also ruptured his ACL in he VFL at the weekend, while Brown (knee soreness) missed again. Hibberd will need to get the all-clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available for selection. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot 2 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Scott Lycett Knee Test Trent McKenzie Knee 1-2 weeks Josh Sinn Hamstring 2-4 weeks Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Hard to know this far out, but Lycett and McKenzie would appear to be chances to face Brisbane. Dixon seems more unlikely, but still has time to get enough work in to face the Lions. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Concussion TBC Anthony Caminiti Concussion Test Olli Hotton Groin Season Dougal Howard Wrist 1-2 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee Season Zak Jones Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Angus McLennan Back Season Seb Ross Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Battle has entered concussion protocols following a head knock in last Saturday's loss to Brisbane. The Saints are hopeful he will be available for their elimination final. Caminiti is expected to be available. Ross and Howard are both racing the clock to be fit to face Greater Western Sydney. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller TBC TBC Justin McInerney Calf Test Tom Papley Hamstring Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: August 29, 2023

Early prognosis

Despite a physically intense clash against Melbourne, the Swans had no new injuries. Papley was close to facing the Demons but wasn't risked, giving him every chance of being ready for the elimination final. McInerney should also be close after being a test for round 24. - Howard Kimber

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list