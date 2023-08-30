Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's match against Richmond in R24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters picked up a crucial seven votes in the final round of the season to be crowned the AFLCA's Champion Player for 2023.

Butters held a three-vote lead heading into the weekend but needed to poll at least one vote in Port's match against Richmond on Sunday after Marcus Bontempelli's six votes against Geelong on Saturday night drew him level with the Power star.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

But Butters got the job done, joining teammate Dan Houston and Richmond's Dustin Martin in getting seven votes in the Power's win to finish seven clear of Bontempelli.

Butters finished the year with 109 votes with Bontempelli second on 102 and Collingwood's Nick Daicos, who missed the last three weeks of the season due to injury, third on 99.

Elsewhere in round 24, North Melbourne's Nick Larkey, Fremantle's Caleb Serong, Adelaide's Taylor Walker and Sydney's Errol Gulden all picked up a perfect 10 votes.

Essendon v Collingwood

8 Jordan De Goey COLL
5 Tom Mitchell COLL
4 Jack Ginnivan COLL
4 Josh Daicos COLL
3 Zach Merrett ESS
3 Jack Crisp COLL
2 Oleg Markov COLL
1 Brayden Maynard COLL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Bobby and De Goey mark return with electric opener

    Collingwood fans get treated to the best start possible as Bobby Hill and Jordan De Goey combine for the opening goal

    AFL
  • 01:24

    Dons youngster subbed early as 'Walla' enters contest

    Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti gets injected into his final AFL game earlier than expected, after Kaine Baldwin is forced off

    AFL
  • 01:06

    Daicos delivers the goods after Bombers fans vent fury

    Josh Daicos nails a ripping shot after a crunching tackle from Mason Redman goes unrewarded

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Essendon earns its much-anticipated first as faithful rejoices

    Sam Weideman and Kyle Langford give Bombers' fans a couple of goals to cheer in an otherwise gloomy opening half

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Bursting Hill thrills with sublime wheels and skill

    Bobby Hill puts on the jets and slams through another for the hot Pies

    AFL
  • 01:39

    Fly's cheeky celebration after Ginnivan earns high free kick

    Collingwood coach Craig McRae lets his feelings be known after Jack Ginnivan is awarded a free kick for this high tackle

    AFL
  • 00:47

    McStay's sneaky soccer just creeps through

    The Magpies burst out of the middle and find another crafty major through Dan McStay

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Essendon v Collingwood

    The Bombers and Magpies clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 02:04

    Ginnivan catches the eye at the perfect time

    Jack Ginnivan produces a stirring performance with three goals and a host of assists to further solidify his selection on the eve of finals

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Full post-match, R24: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 24's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Full post-match, R24: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 24's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 13:24

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Magpies clash in round 24

    AFL

Hawthorn v Fremantle

10 Caleb Serong FRE
8 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
6 Dylan Moore HAW
3 Tom Emmett FRE
2 Hayden Young FRE
1 James Sicily HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:32

    Moore swoops sweetly for crafty opener

    Dylan Moore opens proceedings with a superb crumb and finish

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Emmett's silver service brings Sonny into action

    Michael Walters converts after Tom Emmett delivers a brilliant kick inboard

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Worpel belter brings crowd to their feet

    James Worpel finds a pocket of space to nail a cracking major from range

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Dockers' double delight delivers late Hawks blow

    Andrew Brayshaw and Sam Switkowski nail back-to-back classy running majors on half-time

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Breust's cool snap a lesson in class

    Luke Breust sums up the situation and finishes with aplomb

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Freo fights through MCG pigeons for well-earned major

    Jye Amiss drills his second after Tom Emmett handballs through a sea of birds

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Magic Amiss and Schultz moments propels Freo ahead

    Jye Amiss threads the eye of the needle before Lachie Schultz's outstanding boundary dribbler

    AFL
  • 08:04

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Fremantle

    The Hawks and Dockers clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:39

    Full post-match, R24: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 24's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:38

    Full post-match, R24: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 24's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 13:28

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Dockers clash in round 24

    AFL

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Nick Larkey NMFC
5 Noah Anderson GCFC
5 Tarryn Thomas NMFC
4 Matt Rowell GCFC
4 Bailey Scott NMFC
2 Harry Sheezel NMFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Flanders delights early with toe-poke spectacle

    Sam Flanders connects boot to ball on a beautiful read of the bouncing footy and is rewarded with this opening goal

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Rosas produces splendid strike amidst sloppy Roos defence

    An unmanned Malcolm Rosas collects the loose footy inside the forward 50 and delivers this stunning goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Miller dishes up fabulous snap

    Touk Miller hunts down the spilled footy and quickly boots the ball through the big sticks

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Roos excite with Goldstein and Larkey special

    Todd Goldstein wins a critical contest for the footy before handballing to Nick Larkey for this brilliant finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Rowell ruffles Roos' feathers with strong tackle

    The Suns and Kangaroos engage in a heated scuffle after this Matt Rowell tackle

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Simpkin punishes Suns' defensive lapse with running gem

    Jy Simpkin takes all the time he needs to line up the footy and drill this goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Howe ignites with soaring snap

    The Kangaroos continue to grow a dominant lead as Daniel Howe quickly slams the footy on his boot to secure this major

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 10:57

    Full post-match, R24: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 24's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:57

    Full post-match, R24: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 24's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Monstrous Larkey shines with nine in career-best haul

    Sharpshooter Nick Larkey ends his season on a high with a new personal best of nine goals

    AFL
  • 14:11

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 24

    AFL

Brisbane v St Kilda

9 Lachie Neale BL
6 Dayne Zorko BL
6 Jarrod Berry BL
4 Oscar McInerney BL
2 Darcy Wilmot BL 
2 Joe Daniher BL
1 Rowan Marshall STK

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Oh no, Joe: Big Lion hits post from top of the square

    Joe Daniher makes an absolute meal of this set shot from point-blank range early in the first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Slippery Fletcher finally lands Lions' first blow

    Jaspa Fletcher delivers his side's first major of the afternoon with the sensational finish coming after five previous failed attempts

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Big Joe finally salutes after notching 50th for season

    Joe Daniher makes amends for his earlier misses with this major bringing up a half-century of goals for the year

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Saints suffer blow with versatile defender subbed

    St Kilda is forced to sub out Josh Battle from the contest after he was caught high in this clash

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Terrific Crouch nails dribble goal

    Brad Crouch puts through an early second-half major for his side with this sensational kick dribbling through

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Super Hayes slots it home in comeback game

    Jack Hayes makes his long-awaited return and nails this set shot to keep the Saints in touch late in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    McCluggage shakes off Saint for sweetest of finishes

    Hugh McCluggage shows his poise with this brilliant move and snap on his left

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Brisbane v St Kilda

    The Lions and Saints clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:28

    Full post-match, R24: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 24's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 05:08

    Full post-match, R24: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 24's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:38

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Saints clash in round 24

    AFL

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

9 Rory Lobb WB
6 Marcus Bontempelli WB
5 Tom Atkins GEEL
4 Tom Stewart GEEL
3 Isaac Smith GEEL
2 Tom Liberatore WB
1 Aaron Naughton WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:37

    Smith sinks trademark finish in farewell match

    Isaac Smith puts through this ripping running goal to give his side the perfect start in his final game

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Booming Lobb bomb brings Dogs back in it

    Rory Lobb lets rip with this big long-range goal to bring his side to within a point late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Neale gets free and delivers first AFL goal

    Shannon Neale finds himself all alone and slams home his maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Poulter drills it after clever Bont tap

    Marcus Bontempelli sets up this brilliant goal for Caleb Poulter to give the Dogs a late one heading into half-time

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Three-peat gives hot Dogs the lead

    The Bulldogs get the perfect start to the third term with these three unanswered goals edging them in front

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Dangerfield threads the needle after the siren

    Patrick Dangerfield nails this brilliant set shot and his teammates get right around him

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Dogs sniff finals with double blow

    Goals to Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman inside a minute of each other propels the Dogs back into the lead

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Champion Smith leaves field for last time

    Isaac 'Norm' Smith has a moment to cherish as he is celebrated for a remarkable career

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R24: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 24's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 10:49

    Full post-match, R24: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 24's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:04

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 24

    AFL

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Taylor Walker ADEL
6 Tim Kelly WCE
6 Jake Soligo ADEL
4 Rory Laird ADEL
2 Jordan Dawson ADEL
1 Brady Hough WCE
1 Joshua Rachele ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:48

    Walker dips into bag of tricks for stunning opener

    Taylor Walker looks set for a big game as he notches the first goal in super fashion

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Allen shows some wheels in rare goal on the run

    Oscar Allen electrifies the home crowd early with this superb finish on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Shuey swarmed in farewell as magic major lights up stadium

    Luke Shuey brings the house down after nailing a mesmerising goal in his final game of AFL

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Cole catches one sweet to bring faithful to their feet

    West Coast defender Tom Cole gets surrounded by teammates after nailing a rare goal

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Darling's deft touch conjures gold

    Jack Darling snares a delicate soccer goal to give the Eagles a fast start after half-time

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Keays opens door for Walker as Crows find spark

    Ben Keays and Taylor Walker make their presence felt up forward with some crafty majors

    AFL
  • 02:26

    Walker notches nine in final feast for season

    Taylor Walker picks the Eagles apart for a second time this year with a stunning haul of nine goals to race to the top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard

    AFL
  • 08:42

    Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 01:06

    Emotions run high as Eagles farewell three champs

    West Coast says goodbye to three stalwarts of the club as Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui are celebrated in front of an adoring home crowd

    AFL
  • 07:33

    Full post-match, R24: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 24's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 13:04

    Full post-match, R24: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 24's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:03

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Crows clash in round 24

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Richmond

7 Zak Butters PORT
7 Dan Houston PORT
7 Dustin Martin RICH
6 Connor Rozee PORT
2 Toby Nankervis RICH
1 Thomson Dow RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:00

    Bolton finishes the job after comedy of errors

    Shai Bolton conjures the game's first goal after Richmond makes a meal of its previous opportunity

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Lord of the swing: Ollie cops heat for high contact

    Port youngster Ollie Lord may attract MRO attention after collecting a Tiger high following Sam Powell-Pepper's goal

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Happy Bauer after wild footy deceives all

    Jacob Bauer somehow manages to land this hopeful effort after a bizarre bounce of the football whizzes past a contest and through the big sticks

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hand it to Houston, he'll do the rest

    Dan Houston is afforded too much space and unleashes a typically lethal kick that sails through with ease

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Sore Rioli revs engine and finds some wheels

    A hampered Daniel Rioli fights through the pain and bursts clear for a well-deserved major

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Money in the Banks: Tiger cub crafts first goal

    Richmond surrounds Sam Banks after the youngster snares his maiden major in the AFL

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Power fans voice dismay after siren denies epic goal

    The Port faithful let their feelings be known after Kane Farrell's super effort on the three-quarter time siren is ruled out

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Evans' mesmerising mid-air hack sparks Power

    Francis Evans comes up big for Port Adelaide with another stunning major inching his side one step closer to a hard-fought win

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Richmond

    The Power and Tigers clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Tigers' sour finish with Shai sore and Grimes punished

    A gallant Richmond outfit cops a few late blows with Shai Bolton hurt and Dylan Grimes penalised for a dangerous tackle

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Full post-match, R24: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 24's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:31

    Full post-match, R24: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 24's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 13:36

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Power and Tigers clash in round 24

    AFL

Sydney v Melbourne

10 Errol Gulden SYD
8 Christian Petracca MELB
5 Bayley Fritsch MELB
5 Jack Viney MELB
2 Callum Mills SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Gulden makes the difficult look easy in scorching strike

    The Swans stitch together an expert centre clearance and are rewarded with this Errol Gulden major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Melksham musters early goal in style

    Jake Melksham keeps the footy in play with an impressive mark and converts the goal with a quick snap

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Brilliant Swans defence leads to Mills' beauty

    Sydney intercepts the footy and sets up Callum Mills for a fine finish

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Brayshaw dishes up red-hot snag

    Angus Brayshaw collects the footy out the back of the contest and quickly throws the ball on his boot to secure this major

    AFL
  • 02:51

    Buddy celebrated in touching lap of honour

    Sydney farewells a champion of the game as Lance Franklin undertakes a lap of honour at half-time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Demons sweat after Fritsch injury scare

    Bayley Fritsch leaves the field for an injury assessment after an awkward landing in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Potential trouble for Warner after dangerous tackle

    Chad Warner is pinned for a dangerous tackle on Jake Bowey

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Petracca class on show as comeback looms

    Christian Petracca gives the Demons a much-needed scoring spark with this impressive goal

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Full post-match, R24: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 24's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne

    The Swans and Demons clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 01:28

    Fritsch celebrates return with five-goal delight

    Bayley Fritsch picked up exactly where he left off, securing five majors in an outstanding first game back from injury

    AFL
  • 06:30

    Full post-match, R24: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 24's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 13:13

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Demons clash in round 24

    AFL

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

6 Harry Himmelberg GWS
6 Tom Green GWS
6 Lachie Whitfield GWS
5 Stephen Coniglio GWS
4 Brent Daniels GWS
3 Toby Greene GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Blues draw first blood with ripping Cottrell finish

    Matthew Cottrell slams it through off the ground to give his side the first major of the night

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Epic Curnow double secures back-to-back Colemans

    A brilliant spurt of successive goals has ensured Charlie Curnow will take home the Coleman Medal for a second straight season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Greene double propels Giants in front

    Toby Greene nails these two set shots to put his side ahead and into a position inside the top eight

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Coniglio salutes in 200th game

    Stephen Coniglio nails this ripping running goal to extend his side's lead in his milestone match

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Greene involved in scuffle with Blues duo

    Toby Greene lands a big tackle on Mitch McGovern before Jacob Weitering joins the scuffle

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Riccardi's pair of gems keeps Giants rolling

    Jake Riccardi nails back-to-back goals to extend his side's lead during the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:34

    GWS eyes off home final as skipper feeds Riccardi

    Jake Riccardi puts the cherry on top with his third major after his side's manic forward pressure gets rewarded

    AFL
  • 08:31

    Highlights: Carlton v GWS

    The Blues and Giants clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 06:12

    Full post-match, R24: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 24's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Full post-match, R24: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 24's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 14:18

    Mini-Match: Carlton v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Giants clash in round 24

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

109 Zak Butters PORT
102 Marcus Bontempelli WB
99 Nick Daicos COLL
98 Christian Petracca MELB
91 Lachie Neale BL
88 Errol Gulden SYD
87 Connor Rozee PORT
86 Caleb Serong FRE
77 Jack Sinclair STK
77 Toby Greene GWS
76 Zach Merrett ESS
76 Noah Anderson GCFC
74 Jordan Dawson ADEL
65 Jack Viney MELB
63 Jai Newcombe HAW
63 Tim Taranto RICH
62 Dan Houston PORT
60 Patrick Cripps CARL
58 Luke Jackson FRE
58 Tom Liberatore WB