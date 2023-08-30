Check out all the coaches' votes from round 24

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's match against Richmond in R24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters picked up a crucial seven votes in the final round of the season to be crowned the AFLCA's Champion Player for 2023.

Butters held a three-vote lead heading into the weekend but needed to poll at least one vote in Port's match against Richmond on Sunday after Marcus Bontempelli's six votes against Geelong on Saturday night drew him level with the Power star.

But Butters got the job done, joining teammate Dan Houston and Richmond's Dustin Martin in getting seven votes in the Power's win to finish seven clear of Bontempelli.

Butters finished the year with 109 votes with Bontempelli second on 102 and Collingwood's Nick Daicos, who missed the last three weeks of the season due to injury, third on 99.

Elsewhere in round 24, North Melbourne's Nick Larkey, Fremantle's Caleb Serong, Adelaide's Taylor Walker and Sydney's Errol Gulden all picked up a perfect 10 votes.

Essendon v Collingwood

8 Jordan De Goey COLL

5 Tom Mitchell COLL

4 Jack Ginnivan COLL

4 Josh Daicos COLL

3 Zach Merrett ESS

3 Jack Crisp COLL

2 Oleg Markov COLL

1 Brayden Maynard COLL

01:24 Dons youngster subbed early as 'Walla' enters contest Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti gets injected into his final AFL game earlier than expected, after Kaine Baldwin is forced off

01:06 Daicos delivers the goods after Bombers fans vent fury Josh Daicos nails a ripping shot after a crunching tackle from Mason Redman goes unrewarded

00:47 Essendon earns its much-anticipated first as faithful rejoices Sam Weideman and Kyle Langford give Bombers' fans a couple of goals to cheer in an otherwise gloomy opening half

00:45 Bursting Hill thrills with sublime wheels and skill Bobby Hill puts on the jets and slams through another for the hot Pies

01:39 Fly's cheeky celebration after Ginnivan earns high free kick Collingwood coach Craig McRae lets his feelings be known after Jack Ginnivan is awarded a free kick for this high tackle

00:47 McStay's sneaky soccer just creeps through The Magpies burst out of the middle and find another crafty major through Dan McStay

08:09 Highlights: Essendon v Collingwood The Bombers and Magpies clash in round 24

02:04 Ginnivan catches the eye at the perfect time Jack Ginnivan produces a stirring performance with three goals and a host of assists to further solidify his selection on the eve of finals

08:07 Full post-match, R24: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 24's match against Essendon

08:56 Full post-match, R24: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 24's match against Collingwood

13:24 Mini-Match: Essendon v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Bombers and Magpies clash in round 24

Hawthorn v Fremantle

10 Caleb Serong FRE

8 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

6 Dylan Moore HAW

3 Tom Emmett FRE

2 Hayden Young FRE

1 James Sicily HAW

00:32 Emmett's silver service brings Sonny into action Michael Walters converts after Tom Emmett delivers a brilliant kick inboard

00:34 Worpel belter brings crowd to their feet James Worpel finds a pocket of space to nail a cracking major from range

00:36 Dockers' double delight delivers late Hawks blow Andrew Brayshaw and Sam Switkowski nail back-to-back classy running majors on half-time

00:39 Breust's cool snap a lesson in class Luke Breust sums up the situation and finishes with aplomb

00:32 Freo fights through MCG pigeons for well-earned major Jye Amiss drills his second after Tom Emmett handballs through a sea of birds

00:57 Magic Amiss and Schultz moments propels Freo ahead Jye Amiss threads the eye of the needle before Lachie Schultz's outstanding boundary dribbler

08:04 Highlights: Hawthorn v Fremantle The Hawks and Dockers clash in round 24

07:39 Full post-match, R24: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 24's match against Hawthorn

08:38 Full post-match, R24: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 24's match against Fremantle

13:28 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Hawks and Dockers clash in round 24

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Nick Larkey NMFC

5 Noah Anderson GCFC

5 Tarryn Thomas NMFC

4 Matt Rowell GCFC

4 Bailey Scott NMFC

2 Harry Sheezel NMFC

00:41 Rosas produces splendid strike amidst sloppy Roos defence An unmanned Malcolm Rosas collects the loose footy inside the forward 50 and delivers this stunning goal

00:42 Miller dishes up fabulous snap Touk Miller hunts down the spilled footy and quickly boots the ball through the big sticks

00:41 Roos excite with Goldstein and Larkey special Todd Goldstein wins a critical contest for the footy before handballing to Nick Larkey for this brilliant finish

00:42 Rowell ruffles Roos' feathers with strong tackle The Suns and Kangaroos engage in a heated scuffle after this Matt Rowell tackle

00:42 Simpkin punishes Suns' defensive lapse with running gem Jy Simpkin takes all the time he needs to line up the footy and drill this goal

00:38 Howe ignites with soaring snap The Kangaroos continue to grow a dominant lead as Daniel Howe quickly slams the footy on his boot to secure this major

08:39 Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 24

10:57 Full post-match, R24: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 24's match against Gold Coast

05:57 Full post-match, R24: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 24's match against North Melbourne

02:44 Monstrous Larkey shines with nine in career-best haul Sharpshooter Nick Larkey ends his season on a high with a new personal best of nine goals

14:11 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 24

Brisbane v St Kilda

9 Lachie Neale BL

6 Dayne Zorko BL

6 Jarrod Berry BL

4 Oscar McInerney BL

2 Darcy Wilmot BL

2 Joe Daniher BL

1 Rowan Marshall STK

00:55 Slippery Fletcher finally lands Lions' first blow Jaspa Fletcher delivers his side's first major of the afternoon with the sensational finish coming after five previous failed attempts

00:52 Big Joe finally salutes after notching 50th for season Joe Daniher makes amends for his earlier misses with this major bringing up a half-century of goals for the year

00:28 Saints suffer blow with versatile defender subbed St Kilda is forced to sub out Josh Battle from the contest after he was caught high in this clash

00:50 Terrific Crouch nails dribble goal Brad Crouch puts through an early second-half major for his side with this sensational kick dribbling through

00:42 Super Hayes slots it home in comeback game Jack Hayes makes his long-awaited return and nails this set shot to keep the Saints in touch late in the third term

00:51 McCluggage shakes off Saint for sweetest of finishes Hugh McCluggage shows his poise with this brilliant move and snap on his left

08:21 Highlights: Brisbane v St Kilda The Lions and Saints clash in round 24

07:28 Full post-match, R24: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 24's match against St Kilda

05:08 Full post-match, R24: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 24's match against Brisbane

14:38 Mini-Match: Brisbane v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Lions and Saints clash in round 24

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

9 Rory Lobb WB

6 Marcus Bontempelli WB

5 Tom Atkins GEEL

4 Tom Stewart GEEL

3 Isaac Smith GEEL

2 Tom Liberatore WB

1 Aaron Naughton WB

00:37 Booming Lobb bomb brings Dogs back in it Rory Lobb lets rip with this big long-range goal to bring his side to within a point late in the first term

00:36 Neale gets free and delivers first AFL goal Shannon Neale finds himself all alone and slams home his maiden major in the big league

00:39 Poulter drills it after clever Bont tap Marcus Bontempelli sets up this brilliant goal for Caleb Poulter to give the Dogs a late one heading into half-time

00:54 Three-peat gives hot Dogs the lead The Bulldogs get the perfect start to the third term with these three unanswered goals edging them in front

00:29 Dangerfield threads the needle after the siren Patrick Dangerfield nails this brilliant set shot and his teammates get right around him

00:51 Dogs sniff finals with double blow Goals to Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman inside a minute of each other propels the Dogs back into the lead

08:44 Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 24

01:10 Champion Smith leaves field for last time Isaac 'Norm' Smith has a moment to cherish as he is celebrated for a remarkable career

08:45 Full post-match, R24: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 24's match against Geelong

10:49 Full post-match, R24: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 24's match against Western Bulldogs

14:04 Mini-Match: Geelong v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 24

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Taylor Walker ADEL

6 Tim Kelly WCE

6 Jake Soligo ADEL

4 Rory Laird ADEL

2 Jordan Dawson ADEL

1 Brady Hough WCE

1 Joshua Rachele ADEL

00:57 Allen shows some wheels in rare goal on the run Oscar Allen electrifies the home crowd early with this superb finish on the burst

00:56 Shuey swarmed in farewell as magic major lights up stadium Luke Shuey brings the house down after nailing a mesmerising goal in his final game of AFL

00:38 Cole catches one sweet to bring faithful to their feet West Coast defender Tom Cole gets surrounded by teammates after nailing a rare goal

00:43 Darling's deft touch conjures gold Jack Darling snares a delicate soccer goal to give the Eagles a fast start after half-time

00:32 Keays opens door for Walker as Crows find spark Ben Keays and Taylor Walker make their presence felt up forward with some crafty majors

02:26 Walker notches nine in final feast for season Taylor Walker picks the Eagles apart for a second time this year with a stunning haul of nine goals to race to the top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard

08:42 Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide The Eagles and Crows clash in round 24

01:06 Emotions run high as Eagles farewell three champs West Coast says goodbye to three stalwarts of the club as Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui are celebrated in front of an adoring home crowd

07:33 Full post-match, R24: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 24's match against West Coast

13:04 Full post-match, R24: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 24's match against Adelaide

14:03 Mini-Match: West Coast v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Eagles and Crows clash in round 24

Port Adelaide v Richmond

7 Zak Butters PORT

7 Dan Houston PORT

7 Dustin Martin RICH

6 Connor Rozee PORT

2 Toby Nankervis RICH

1 Thomson Dow RICH

00:55 Lord of the swing: Ollie cops heat for high contact Port youngster Ollie Lord may attract MRO attention after collecting a Tiger high following Sam Powell-Pepper's goal

00:50 Happy Bauer after wild footy deceives all Jacob Bauer somehow manages to land this hopeful effort after a bizarre bounce of the football whizzes past a contest and through the big sticks

00:42 Hand it to Houston, he'll do the rest Dan Houston is afforded too much space and unleashes a typically lethal kick that sails through with ease

00:51 Sore Rioli revs engine and finds some wheels A hampered Daniel Rioli fights through the pain and bursts clear for a well-deserved major

00:55 Money in the Banks: Tiger cub crafts first goal Richmond surrounds Sam Banks after the youngster snares his maiden major in the AFL

01:21 Power fans voice dismay after siren denies epic goal The Port faithful let their feelings be known after Kane Farrell's super effort on the three-quarter time siren is ruled out

00:59 Evans' mesmerising mid-air hack sparks Power Francis Evans comes up big for Port Adelaide with another stunning major inching his side one step closer to a hard-fought win

08:13 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Richmond The Power and Tigers clash in round 24

01:23 Tigers' sour finish with Shai sore and Grimes punished A gallant Richmond outfit cops a few late blows with Shai Bolton hurt and Dylan Grimes penalised for a dangerous tackle

05:48 Full post-match, R24: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 24's match against Port Adelaide

08:31 Full post-match, R24: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 24's match against Richmond

13:36 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Richmond Extended highlights of the Power and Tigers clash in round 24

Sydney v Melbourne

10 Errol Gulden SYD

8 Christian Petracca MELB

5 Bayley Fritsch MELB

5 Jack Viney MELB

2 Callum Mills SYD

00:42 Melksham musters early goal in style Jake Melksham keeps the footy in play with an impressive mark and converts the goal with a quick snap

00:34 Brilliant Swans defence leads to Mills' beauty Sydney intercepts the footy and sets up Callum Mills for a fine finish

00:34 Brayshaw dishes up red-hot snag Angus Brayshaw collects the footy out the back of the contest and quickly throws the ball on his boot to secure this major

02:51 Buddy celebrated in touching lap of honour Sydney farewells a champion of the game as Lance Franklin undertakes a lap of honour at half-time

00:33 Demons sweat after Fritsch injury scare Bayley Fritsch leaves the field for an injury assessment after an awkward landing in the contest

00:27 Potential trouble for Warner after dangerous tackle Chad Warner is pinned for a dangerous tackle on Jake Bowey

00:29 Petracca class on show as comeback looms Christian Petracca gives the Demons a much-needed scoring spark with this impressive goal

06:43 Full post-match, R24: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 24's match against Melbourne

08:22 Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne The Swans and Demons clash in round 24

01:28 Fritsch celebrates return with five-goal delight Bayley Fritsch picked up exactly where he left off, securing five majors in an outstanding first game back from injury

06:30 Full post-match, R24: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 24's match against Sydney

13:13 Mini-Match: Sydney v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Swans and Demons clash in round 24

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

6 Harry Himmelberg GWS

6 Tom Green GWS

6 Lachie Whitfield GWS

5 Stephen Coniglio GWS

4 Brent Daniels GWS

3 Toby Greene GWS

00:55 Epic Curnow double secures back-to-back Colemans A brilliant spurt of successive goals has ensured Charlie Curnow will take home the Coleman Medal for a second straight season

00:51 Greene double propels Giants in front Toby Greene nails these two set shots to put his side ahead and into a position inside the top eight

00:24 Coniglio salutes in 200th game Stephen Coniglio nails this ripping running goal to extend his side's lead in his milestone match

00:51 Greene involved in scuffle with Blues duo Toby Greene lands a big tackle on Mitch McGovern before Jacob Weitering joins the scuffle

00:38 Riccardi's pair of gems keeps Giants rolling Jake Riccardi nails back-to-back goals to extend his side's lead during the third quarter

00:34 GWS eyes off home final as skipper feeds Riccardi Jake Riccardi puts the cherry on top with his third major after his side's manic forward pressure gets rewarded

08:31 Highlights: Carlton v GWS The Blues and Giants clash in round 24

06:12 Full post-match, R24: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 24's match against Carlton

07:14 Full post-match, R24: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 24's match against GWS

14:18 Mini-Match: Carlton v GWS Extended highlights of the Blues and Giants clash in round 24

LEADERBOARD

109 Zak Butters PORT

102 Marcus Bontempelli WB

99 Nick Daicos COLL

98 Christian Petracca MELB

91 Lachie Neale BL

88 Errol Gulden SYD

87 Connor Rozee PORT

86 Caleb Serong FRE

77 Jack Sinclair STK

77 Toby Greene GWS

76 Zach Merrett ESS

76 Noah Anderson GCFC

74 Jordan Dawson ADEL

65 Jack Viney MELB

63 Jai Newcombe HAW

63 Tim Taranto RICH

62 Dan Houston PORT

60 Patrick Cripps CARL

58 Luke Jackson FRE

58 Tom Liberatore WB