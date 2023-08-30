PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters picked up a crucial seven votes in the final round of the season to be crowned the AFLCA's Champion Player for 2023.
Butters held a three-vote lead heading into the weekend but needed to poll at least one vote in Port's match against Richmond on Sunday after Marcus Bontempelli's six votes against Geelong on Saturday night drew him level with the Power star.
But Butters got the job done, joining teammate Dan Houston and Richmond's Dustin Martin in getting seven votes in the Power's win to finish seven clear of Bontempelli.
Butters finished the year with 109 votes with Bontempelli second on 102 and Collingwood's Nick Daicos, who missed the last three weeks of the season due to injury, third on 99.
Elsewhere in round 24, North Melbourne's Nick Larkey, Fremantle's Caleb Serong, Adelaide's Taylor Walker and Sydney's Errol Gulden all picked up a perfect 10 votes.
Essendon v Collingwood
8 Jordan De Goey COLL
5 Tom Mitchell COLL
4 Jack Ginnivan COLL
4 Josh Daicos COLL
3 Zach Merrett ESS
3 Jack Crisp COLL
2 Oleg Markov COLL
1 Brayden Maynard COLL
Hawthorn v Fremantle
10 Caleb Serong FRE
8 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
6 Dylan Moore HAW
3 Tom Emmett FRE
2 Hayden Young FRE
1 James Sicily HAW
North Melbourne v Gold Coast
10 Nick Larkey NMFC
5 Noah Anderson GCFC
5 Tarryn Thomas NMFC
4 Matt Rowell GCFC
4 Bailey Scott NMFC
2 Harry Sheezel NMFC
Brisbane v St Kilda
9 Lachie Neale BL
6 Dayne Zorko BL
6 Jarrod Berry BL
4 Oscar McInerney BL
2 Darcy Wilmot BL
2 Joe Daniher BL
1 Rowan Marshall STK
Geelong v Western Bulldogs
9 Rory Lobb WB
6 Marcus Bontempelli WB
5 Tom Atkins GEEL
4 Tom Stewart GEEL
3 Isaac Smith GEEL
2 Tom Liberatore WB
1 Aaron Naughton WB
West Coast v Adelaide
10 Taylor Walker ADEL
6 Tim Kelly WCE
6 Jake Soligo ADEL
4 Rory Laird ADEL
2 Jordan Dawson ADEL
1 Brady Hough WCE
1 Joshua Rachele ADEL
Port Adelaide v Richmond
7 Zak Butters PORT
7 Dan Houston PORT
7 Dustin Martin RICH
6 Connor Rozee PORT
2 Toby Nankervis RICH
1 Thomson Dow RICH
Sydney v Melbourne
10 Errol Gulden SYD
8 Christian Petracca MELB
5 Bayley Fritsch MELB
5 Jack Viney MELB
2 Callum Mills SYD
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney
6 Harry Himmelberg GWS
6 Tom Green GWS
6 Lachie Whitfield GWS
5 Stephen Coniglio GWS
4 Brent Daniels GWS
3 Toby Greene GWS
LEADERBOARD
109 Zak Butters PORT
102 Marcus Bontempelli WB
99 Nick Daicos COLL
98 Christian Petracca MELB
91 Lachie Neale BL
88 Errol Gulden SYD
87 Connor Rozee PORT
86 Caleb Serong FRE
77 Jack Sinclair STK
77 Toby Greene GWS
76 Zach Merrett ESS
76 Noah Anderson GCFC
74 Jordan Dawson ADEL
65 Jack Viney MELB
63 Jai Newcombe HAW
63 Tim Taranto RICH
62 Dan Houston PORT
60 Patrick Cripps CARL
58 Luke Jackson FRE
58 Tom Liberatore WB