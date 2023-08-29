The Western Bulldogs' Mitch Hannan has been advised that he will not be offered a contract for next season

Mitch Hannan in action at Western Bulldogs training on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have begun their off-season list changes, informing utility Mitch Hannan he won't receive a 2024 contract.

The 29-year-old tore his Achilles tendon in the VFL earlier this month and was set to be sidelined for up to 12 months.

It added to a frustrating run of injuries across the past 18 months for Hannan, who managed only seven senior appearances in 2022 due to persistent concussion symptoms, before adding six more games across this season.

Hannan arrived at the Bulldogs after crossing from Melbourne in 2020 and played 30 games for the Dogs across three seasons, including the 2021 AFL Grand Final, and kicked 21 goals.

He was recruited by Melbourne out of Footscray as a 22-year-old with pick No.47 in the 2016 AFL Draft, and played 50 games across four seasons for the Demons.

Bulldogs' list and recruiting manager Sam Power thanked Hannan for his contribution during his time at VU Whitten Oval.

"Mitch has contributed strongly across his time at the Bulldogs, highlighted by playing a pivotal role in the club's push towards the Grand Final in 2021," Power said.

"He's been a fantastic team-mate inside the locker room, and we wish him all the best for the next stage of his career."

Hannan's departure follows the retirement of Bulldogs swingman Josh Bruce last week.