Follow all the news from the AFL Awards night

A general scene of the 2023 AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Awards night is here.

The All-Australian team, AFL Rising Star, AFL Players' Association MVP and AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year will all be named on Wednesday night.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE BLOG

Will it be Harry Sheezel, Will Ashcroft or another young gun winning the Rising Star?

Which superstars will claim the prestigious players' and coaches' awards? And who will claim a spot in the All-Australian team after the squad was named on Monday?

Follow the live blog for all the award winners as they are named.