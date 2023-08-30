After 73 AFL games for two clubs, Lions defender Marcus Adams has retired

Marcus Adams in action during Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Marcus Adams has announced his retirement after being advised he should not compete again in contact sport.

Adams suffered a delayed concussion following a match against Carlton last August and has not played since.

The 30-year-old played 73 AFL games – 46 for the Lions and 27 for the Western Bulldogs – and made the decision based on advice of the club's medical team and AFL medical specialists.

Adams informed his teammates on Tuesday afternoon and said it was important he did so in person.

"While no part of me really wants to let it go, I know it's the right decision for me," he said.

"The whole journey is something I will remember very fondly, and even though it hasn't ended how I would've liked, it has been the best experience I could have hoped for.

Marcus Adams leaves the field during Brisbane's win over Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Thanks to my family, friends and the whole footy club for the support over the past 12 months, and most importantly Ellie who has just been so wonderful.

"Thanks to my parents for supporting me and allowing me to have this amazing experience.

"Thanks to the club for giving me the opportunity, supporting me, helping me grow as a footballer and person. It has been great to be a part of. I've been lucky to meet so many wonderful people and make many friends for life.

"It has been difficult and sad not being able to be part of the great campaign the group has had this year.

Marcus Adams is assisted by trainers during Brisbane's round 21 match against Carlton at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The team has been incredible to watch from afar this year and I wish the club, and everyone involved all the best for the finals series."

Adams was placed on the club's inactive list in January to allow him to concentrate on his health and wellbeing.

He is the latest in a line of key-position players that have finished their time at Brisbane following concussion issues, including three-time premiership hero Jonathan Brown, Matt Maguire, Justin Clarke and Jack Frost.