Paul Connors with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey

LEADING player agent Paul Connors is on Gettable this week.

Connors, from Connors Sports Management, has been one of the biggest player managers in the AFL for the best part of two decades and chats through a host of changes in the evolution of the Trade Period.

He also gives an emphatic update on the future of Western Bulldogs gun Bailey Smith, provides the latest on what Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy will do at season's end and analyses what next year looks like for St Kilda star Jack Billings.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also assess how the top-10 of the draft may play out and give an update on the future of a contracted key forward who could be on the move.

